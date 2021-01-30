Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Heazlett hit six fours and three sixes

Big Bash League Knockout, Manuka Oval, Canberra Sydney Thunder 158-8 (20 overs): Billings 34 (24), Cutting 34* (18); Steketee 2-22 Brisbane Heat 162-3 (19.1 overs): Heazlett 74* (49), Peirson 43* (24) Brisbane Heat won by seven wickets Scorecard

Brisbane Heat are one win away from the Big Bash final after beating Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in the Knockout.

The Heat recovered from 14-2 to chase 159 with five balls to spare thanks to Sam Heazlett's unbeaten 74 off 49 balls at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

He added 92 with Jimmy Peirson, who made 43 not out off 24 deliveries.

The Heat face Perth Scorchers in the Challenger on Thursday for a place in Saturday's final against Sydney Sixers.

The Challenger will be played in Canberra, having been moved from Perth because of a five-day lockdown implemented by the Western Australian government.