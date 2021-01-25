England in Sri Lanka: Tourists complete six-wicket win and take series 2-0

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Dom Sibley and Jos Buttler
Dom Sibley and Jos Buttler shared a stand of 74 from 111 balls to secure victory late in the day
Second Test, Galle (day four of five)
Sri Lanka 381 (Mathews 110, Anderson 6-40) & 126 (Bess 4-49, Leach 4-59)
England 344 (Root 186, Embuldeniya 7-137) & 164-4 (Sibley 56*, Buttler 46*)
England won by six wickets
England completed a thrilling victory on day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka to take the series 2-0.

Chasing a tricky 164, England were 89-4 on a turning pitch but opener Dom Sibley hit 56 not out to lead them to a six-wicket win.

Sibley, who had not reached double figures in the series, put on 75 with Jos Buttler, who made 46 not out.

Earlier, England capitalised on reckless batting to dismiss Sri Lanka for 126 in their second innings.

Dom Bess and Jack Leach took four wickets each and the hosts would have been dismissed even more cheaply but for 40 from number 10 Lasith Embuldeniya, who finished with match figures of 10-210.

Resuming on 339-9 in their first innings, England conceded a first-innings deficit of 37 when Jack Leach was dismissed with only five runs added.

Sri Lanka were favourites at that point but England completed a turnaround on a dramatic day when 15 wickets fell.

The series win is England's fourth in a row and they are also unbeaten in 10 successive Tests under Joe Root's captaincy, going into a difficult series in India which starts on 5 February.

England are fourth in the World Test Championship table, 0.5% behind third-placed Australia.

Test Championship standings: 1. India, 2. New Zealand, 3. Australia, 4. England, 5. South Africa
The World Test Championship is based on the percentage of points won from those available, because of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the calendar. The top two teams will compete in the final this summer.

England turn it around

This was also England's fifth consecutive away Test, the first time they have achieved that feat since World War One. They are developing an impressive winning habit.

Sri Lanka's batting, perhaps spooked by the turning pitch, was inept and their effort in the field lacklustre, but England were clinical.

Bess and Leach bowled well - far better than their wicketless showing in the first innings - while James Anderson took a brilliant high catch and Zak Crawley two excellent grabs at short leg.

Sri Lanka were leading only by 115 when their eighth wicket fell, before Embuldeniya, who had a remarkable game in defeat, dragged them to a score.

The target looked competitive - the hosts were possibly even favourites - but the manner England in which overhauled it was mightily impressive.

There was a wobble when Jonny Bairstow was trapped lbw for a useful 28-ball 29, Root - the dominant player in the series - was bowled for 11 and Dan Lawrence edged behind with a further 85 needed.

Joe Root
England have won six successive Tests in Sri Lanka

However, Sibley played the anchor role while Buttler provided impetus in his typically attacking style.

Sibley, so at sea in his previous three innings, calmly nudged singles into the leg side. Buttler played thumped drives to the extra-cover boundary, smacked a reverse sweep through point and launched a slog sweep through mid-wicket.

In the end, England won with ease, Sibley sealing a fine win by tapping for one.

Poor end for wasteful Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka threatened better in this match, having been convincingly beaten by seven wickets in the first.

They batted well in the first innings and in Embuldeniya they have a fine spinner, playing only his ninth Test.

But their fourth-day performance was abysmal. Their batting was akin to their performance on day one of the series when they were bowled out for 135.

The dismissals of captain Dinesh Chandimal - skying a slog sweep to Anderson at mid-on having hit a four a ball earlier - and Niroshan Dickwella, who drove Bess to extra cover two minutes before lunch, were the worst of a series of needlessly aggressive shots.

Sri Lanka also disappointed in the field. They were a little unfortunate that Sibley survived three tight lbw reviews, all of which were umpire's call, but their tactics were baffling.

Chandimal set the field back and allowed an accumulator in Sibley to tick along as he wished.

The lessons learned on victorious tour

This tour, while important for points in the World Test Championship, always felt like the warm-up act in a huge year for England's Test team.

Next they face a far bigger challenge in India before a summer against New Zealand, top of the Test rankings, India again, and an Ashes series in Australia the winter.

The biggest plus of this series has been the emphatic run-scoring of Root. He did not score a century in 2019 but made 228 and 186, albeit against a poor Sri Lanka. The skipper amassed 426 runs at an average of 106.50 in the series.

Bess and Leach were by no means perfect - they bowl too many bad balls - but finished the series with 12 and 10 wickets respectively.

The match-winning fifty for Sibley is also a significant boost going into the four Tests in India. Having been dismissed by Embuldeniya in every innings on tour previously, he showed he can grind out a score.

England's veteran bowlers, Anderson and Stuart Broad, proved once again they can perform in unhelpful conditions.

There are question marks, however, about opener Crawley, whose top score in four innings was 13.

The issues at the top of the order are complicated by the fact Bairstow, who has done well at number three, has been rested for the first two Tests in India.

'A really, really strong performance' - reaction

England opener Dom Sibley on Test Match Special: "I didn't think I'd left any stone unturned with regards playing spin, but then you go back to your room in the evening and think 'maybe I'm not up to this' and have those doubts.

"It is about accepting those and just believing. It just feels like pure relief at the moment."

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal: "We were outplayed today. We have done all the hard work in the last three days but as a batting unit we made the same mistakes of the first Test. There are no excuses for the batsmen and we've got to learn how to bat like Joe Root."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "A really, really strong performance from England. If you look down from one to 11, most people have contributed.

"They will have to bowl better in India. But the confidence that this will do for the team, and for Joe Root at the start of a huge year, is huge."

  • Sibley proving why so many on here calling for him to be dropped after just 3 poor innings on his first ever tour to the sub-continent were wrong. He's a fighter who you can tell puts the in the hard work in the nets when things aren't going his way.

    Him, and Crawley, are young lads still new to Test cricket and they need patience.

    Excellent win.

    • Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      Nice comment Welsh !

      The problem is that nowadays we play so much more White Ball Cricket... and those uneducated to Test Cricket expect every batsman to come in and hit 50 off 35 balls !!!
      Imagine a Legend like Geoffrey Boycott being expected to bat like that.
      Any Openers 1st target should be to face 100 balls, regardless of runs scored.
      An Openers aim is to soften the ball for the middle order.

  • So good to see Sibley, who apparently can't play spin, to see England home there along with Buttler who also played magnificently. Onto India now and I do have a real belief that we can get a result there with our bowling attack! PS: Also brilliant to see Root back in the runs in a potentially career-defining year

    • Andrew replied:
      Root scored runs on a road against spin.
      As for our bowling attack I will be flabbergasted if we manage to take 20 wickets against India in any of the tests.
      Let's judge after the series against India.

  • A fine series win overall, plenty of positives and a few things to learn quickly if we're to challenge in India

    Looking to the future....

    It's excellent to hear that NZ are coming over this summer, but I'm fairly certain that 95+% of cricket fans would rather see a three Test series and a reduction in the 20/20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

    • steggsy replied:
      NZ are a bloody good side. If we win that series we'll have done v well.

  • Test cricket 🏏👌

    • cynic replied:
      I love it. I've said it before but test cricket would be the foundation of my ideal society, with the most successful test captain becoming the leader of the nation, as the mixture of intelligence and strategic thinking needed to captain a test side would mean they could easily lead any country into prosperity.

  • Just goes to show that you shouldn't write players off until the match is over. Great to see our spinners and Sibley do well.

    Yes of course India will be a much sterner test, but that doesn't mean this wasn't a great series win that should be celebrated!

    • cynic replied:
      I have written off our spinners and still continue to be vindicated. Root again did a better job than them with a 2-0. Any club level spinner would've been able to get wickets here.

  • And they say test cricket is a dying game! More of this over T20 or the hundred please!

    • wilts123 replied:
      Absolutely. After this and the Aussie v India series , cricket at its best . Can’t wait for England’s turn to face a strong Indian squad

  • Well done both teams, I enjoyed the two tests, especially when we are all living in miserable times, looking forward to the India tests.....bring it on.

  • Well, I said yesterday we needed to get SL out for less than 150 to win. Mind you, I admit I also said I didn't see it happening! I wonder how many of those who want to drop half the team will be back to yell? Zak got a good one again, Sibley battled excellently, and 8 wkts for supposedly useless Bess & Leach. Dreadful batting from SL once more, but you've still got to win it...

    • A Delightful Darling replied:
      Sibley and Crawley earned their places with excellent batting elsewhere. I don't want to drop them but they do need some serious practice against spin.

  • In these dreadful times of a world wide pandemic killing so many folk, it’s wonderful to have enjoyed some magnificent test cricket in Australia and Sri Lanka the past few weeks. Really well played England and special congratulations to Joe Root on his return to the top batting table.

  • Absolutely fuming. Disgusted with our pathetic display today.

    Well done to England and good luck for your busy year ahead.

  • We all love some rapid entertainment, a bit of wham bam thank you mam, but nothing compares to a sustained unpredictable roller-coaster ride, it provides all emotive responses, not just a quick fix.

    Long live Test match cricket...
    It's the ultimate test of skill, technique, dogged determination, patience, focus, stamina, the ability to plan etc etc

    Come on ECB arrange a third Test against NZ🤞

  • Good series to watch. Opening partnership and spin bowling not pure gold but guys grafting to improve. Can’t ask for much more

  • 'Sri Lanka are clear favourites to win' said MPV yesterday. Just like Aus v India ? How much more egg on face ?!
    But that apart, what a wonderful example of the subtlety of proper Test Match Cricket. SO MUCH BETTER than soon to be forgotten pyjama slogfests.

    • Sam replied:
      They were favourites and he is entitled to his opinion.

  • Two great matches played in a great spirit in challenging conditions. How Root scored so many runs in those conditions is amazing.

  • Where are all the commenters (presumably biased Yorkshire natives) calling for Buttler to be dropped and/or insisting he isn't and never will be good enough?
    Since the start of 2020 is is averaging well over 50 and his wicket-keeping has improved immeasurably.
    I am a fan of Bairstow but this series he has had starts every innings and failed to convert every time.

    • James replied:
      Buttler's wicket keeping is not great and against India his mistakes might cost a match

      However his focus in a chase is something else - that dangled carrot is exactly what he needs - he must be the best finisher in all formats

  • Wow, did not see that coming! Good England performance. Arguably a slightly rubbish Sri Lankan performance too, in the end. Even so, winning when batting last at Galle, after conceding 380 runs in the 1st innings, is pretty impressive.

  • Very good win by England and a series win too. Most importantly, today, were the runs of Sibley and the wickets of Leach/Bess. 8 between them was a good return.

    Crawley will be disappointed to make a HS of 13 in 4 innings, though.

    • Raedwulf replied:
      I don't think Crawley will be too disappointed with this match. He didn't play any silly shots, which got him out at least once in the first, and he did get two of the better balls bowled in this one. Plus he took a couple of good catches. He's early on the learning curve yet...

  • We are neither as good or as bad as people are saying.
    What England are is a thoroughly professional outfit. As little as three years ago we would have lost this test. Batted like idiots and been all out for 150 in the 1st innings and lost by a couple of hundred runs. The old policy of "hell for leather" wasn't working but it did identify the likes of Buttler, Stokes and Bairstow. Well done boys!

    • Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Stokes would have been found anyway. Brilliant at resolute defending for a draw and outrageous hitting for the win. As evidenced in one innings at Headingley.

  • Well done Dom Sibley. It wasn't pretty but he dug in there. Showed us what he's got. Great two games for Root in all departments. Embuldeniya superb to watch. Dickwella still rattling.

    • jillie424 replied:
      Sometimes getting one's head down, and digging in, is what is needed.

  • Excellent Test match . Sri Lanka’s batting let them down and they were a bit unlucky with the ball today but well played England. Root in fine form and Sibley and Butler will hopefully gain confidence from today’s knocks

