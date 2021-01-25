Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England last played New Zealand in 2019, losing a two-Test series 1-0

England men will start their home summer with two Tests against world's number one side New Zealand.

The first Test at Lord's will begin on 2 June, and the second at Edgbaston on 10 June.

Three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka - two at Cardiff and one at Southampton - have also been added to England's schedule.

Joe Root's side will play five Tests against India after white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"The prospect of us taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

New Zealand, who went top of the International Cricket Council rankings with their series win against Pakistan over Christmas, drew a two-Test series 1-1 on their most recent tour of England in 2015.

England are scheduled to play 17 Tests in 2021 - two on their current tour of Sri Lanka, four in India, seven at home this summer and four in Australia starting in November.

England men's 2021 summer schedule

New Zealand Tests

2-6 June: First Test, Lord's

10-14 June: Second Test, Edgbaston

Sri Lanka T20s & ODIs

23 June: First T20, Sophia Gardens

24 June: Second T20, Sophia Gardens

26 June: Third T20, Sophia Gardens

29 June: First ODI, Emirates Riverside

1 July: Second ODI, Kia Oval

4 July: Third ODI, Bristol

Pakistan ODIs and T20s

8 July: First ODI, Sophia Gardens

10 July: Second ODI, Lord's

13 July: Third ODI, Edgbaston

16 July: First T20, Trent Bridge

18 July: Second T20, Emerald Headingley

20 July: Third T20, Emirates Old Trafford

India Tests

4-8 Aug: First Test, Trent Bridge

12-16 Aug: Second Test, Lord's

25-29 Aug: Third Test, Emerald Headingley

2-6 Sept: Fourth Test, Kia Oval

10-14 Sept: Fifth Test, Emirates Old Trafford