Pakistan v South Africa: Fourteen wickets fall on day one in Karachi
|First Test, Karachi (day one of five):
|South Africa 220 all out (69.2 overs): Elgar 58, Yasir 3-54
|Pakistan 33-4: Rabada 2-8
|Pakistan trail by 187 runs
Fourteen wickets fell on an enthralling opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.
After opting to bat first, South Africa slipped from 133-3 to 220 all out, with opener Dean Elgar top-scoring with 58 and leg-spinner Yasir Shah taking 3-54.
Pakistan closed on 33-4, with Kagiso Rabada moving to 199 Test wickets following a spell of 2-8.
Nightwatchman Shaheen Afridi fell to Anrich Nortje, with Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam the not-out batsmen.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was out lbw to Keshav Maharaj for seven.
South Africa, who are coming off the back of a 2-0 home series win against Sri Lanka, started well with Elgar making 58, but as the day progressed the pitch started to show variable bounce.
As a result the tourists lost regular wickets - their final seven for just 87 runs - but the run-outs of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, both on 17, seemed avoidable.
Alongside Yasir, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, making his debut aged 34 years and 111 days, had South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock caught at mid-wicket and Elgar caught at slip to finish with 2-38.
South Africa were brilliant with the ball as Rabada snuck one under Abid Ali's defence, before getting to one to rise to debutant Imran Butt that the opener gloved to leg gully.
Babar, who is captaining Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket, reluctantly reviewed when Maharaj trapped him in front before Shaheen was bowled by the express pace of Nortje.