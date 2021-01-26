Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Milnes recorded his best first-class figures of 5-68 against former club Notts at Tunbridge Wells in 2019

Kent right-arm seam bowler Matt Milnes has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Canterbury from Nottinghamshire ahead of the 2019 season, has taken 73 first-class wickets in 19 games for Kent.

He also featured 10 times in the T20 Blast last year, taking seven wickets.

"Matt's ability to bowl match-winning spells makes him a stand out talent," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

"This has already been recognised by the England selectors with a call-up to the England Lions after his first full season in county cricket.

"Matt is still an inexperienced bowler and he knows there is still room for him to improve, which I am confident he will do working closely with bowling coach Simon Cook."