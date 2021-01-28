Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rabada's strike-rate of 40.8 is the best of any bowler to take 200 or more Test wickets

First Test, Karachi (day three of five): Pakistan 378 : Alam 109, Faheem 64, Azhar 51; Rabada 3-70, Maharaj 3-90 South Africa 220: Elgar 58; Yasir 3-54 & 187-4; Markram 74, Van der Dussen 64; Yasir 3-53 South Africa lead by 29 runs Scorecard

Kagiso Rabada reached 200 Test wickets but South Africa suffered a late mini-collapse on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The seamer, 25, took the wicket of Hasan Ali to become the third-fastest South African to achieve the milestone.

Pakistan posted 378 all out, a lead of 158, thanks to a last-wicket stand of 55 between Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali.

South Africa ended on 187-4, a lead of 29, having lost three late wickets to hand the advantage back to the hosts.

Rabada reaches milestone before Pakistan's tail wags

Hasan Ali became Rabada's 200th Test victim when he was bowled for 21

With Pakistan heading into the day on 308-8, leading by 88, Rabada removed Hasan's middle stump in the second over of the morning to reach 200 Test wickets from 44 matches.

He became the eighth South African to achieve the feat, with only Dale Steyn (39 Tests) and Allan Donald (42 Tests) doing it in less time.

Rabada is also the fourth youngest to take 200 or more wickets, behind Pakistan's Waqar Younis and India duo Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

After Rabada's early breakthrough, Yasir and Nauman frustrated the tourists to extend an important first-innings lead.

Number 11 Yasir hit four boundaries and launched Keshav Maharaj over long-on for six on his way to 38 from 37 balls, before the spinner trapped Nauman lbw for 24 to finish off the Pakistan innings.

Markram & Van der Dussen fight back before mini-collapse

In reply, South Africa opener Dean Elgar was struck on the finger by seamer Shaheen Afridi and looked in discomfort as he was given treatment by the physio.

Elgar soon fell for 29 to a brilliant diving catch from wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Yasir.

Having managed only 47 runs in the afternoon session, South Africa upped the pace after tea as Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen shared a second-wicket partnership of 127.

However, the tourists, looking in control at 175-1, then lost three wickets for 10 runs.

Leg-spinner Yasir picked up two more wickets with Van der Dussen caught by Abid Ali at silly mid-off for 64, and Faf du Plessis trapped lbw for 10.

Opener Markram's fine knock of 74 - which included 10 boundaries - came to an end when he was dismissed by spinner Nauman, with Abid taking another simple catch.

Maharaj - not out on two - and captain Quinton de Kock - yet to score a run - will return to the middle on Friday as South Africa look to set a defendable target.