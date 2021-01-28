Pakistan v South Africa: Debutant Nauman Ali takes 5-35 as hosts win first Test
From the section Cricket
|First Test, Karachi (day four of five)
|Pakistan 378 (Fawad 109) &90-3 (Azhar 31*)
|South Africa 220 (Yasir 3-54) & 245 (Markram 74; Nauman 5-35, Yasir 4-79)
|Pakistan won by seven wickets
|Scorecard
Debutant Nauman Ali took 5-35 as Pakistan wrapped up a seven-wicket win over South Africa with a day to spare in the first Test in Karachi.
Resuming on 187-4, South Africa were bowled out for 245 thanks to slow left-armer Nauman and leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who finished with 4-79.
Azhar Ali hit an unbeaten 31 as the hosts easily reached a target of 88 before tea.
The final Test in Rawalpindi starts on Thursday, followed by three Twenty20s.
The series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years, after a deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team halted visits by foreign sides.
More to follow.
