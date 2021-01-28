Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nauman is the 11th man over the age of 34 to make his Test debut in the 21st century

First Test, Karachi (day four of five) Pakistan 378 (Fawad 109) &90-3 (Azhar 31*) South Africa 220 (Yasir 3-54) & 245 (Markram 74; Nauman 5-35, Yasir 4-79) Pakistan won by seven wickets Scorecard

Debutant Nauman Ali took 5-35 as Pakistan wrapped up a seven-wicket win over South Africa with a day to spare in the first Test in Karachi.

Resuming on 187-4, South Africa were bowled out for 245 thanks to slow left-armer Nauman and leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who finished with 4-79.

Azhar Ali hit an unbeaten 31 as the hosts easily reached a target of 88 before tea.

The final Test in Rawalpindi starts on Thursday, followed by three Twenty20s.

The series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years, after a deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team halted visits by foreign sides.

