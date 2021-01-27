Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fawad Alam brought up his century with a six on day two in Karachi

First Test, Karachi (day two of five): Pakistan 308-8: Alam 109, Faheem 64, Azhar 51; Rabada 2-45, Ngidi 2-55 South Africa 220: Elgar 58; Yasir 3-54 Pakistan lead by 88 runs Scorecard

Pakistan's Fawad Alam hit his third Test century as Pakistan established an 88-run lead on the second day of the first Test against South Africa.

Fawad, who returned to Pakistan's squad in 2019 after more than a decade-long absence, reached 109 off 245 balls as the hosts made 308 in Karachi.

Pakistan had lost four late wickets for 33 runs on an enthralling opening day.

But Azhar Ali and Faheem Ashraf both made 50s as Pakistan recovered to surpass South Africa's opening day 220.

Despite resuming in a precarious position of 33-4, the hosts held firm on Wednesday, adding 71 without loss before lunch and closing to within 42 of South Africa's first innings total still with four wickets in hand by tea.

Azhar and Fawad led the charge, the former's half-century including four boundaries before he was caught by South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock off spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Fawad moved to 63 as Pakistan reached 178 for six at tea - Mohammad Rizwan removed by Lungi Ngidi for 33 - and the 35-year-old brought up his impressive century in style by clearing the boundary.

South Africa's breakthrough eventually arrived as Temba Bavuma caught Fawad for Ngidi's second wicket of the day.

Faheem continued to add to the total, reaching 64 before being bowled by Anrich Nortje, as Pakistan finished the day with two wickets remaining.

The two-match series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years, after a deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team halted visits by foreign sides.