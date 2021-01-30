Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Lammonby has taken two wickets with the ball in just 12 first-class overs

Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract at Taunton until the end of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old former England Under-19 captain made his first-class debut for Somerset last year and went on to score more than 450 runs at an average of 51.

Exeter-born Lammonby, who came up through the Devon county system before joining Somerset in 2015, also scored three centuries in his debut season.

He follows Jack leach, Josh Davey and James Hildreth in signing a new deal.

"We have made it clear over the last few years that retaining the services of our high-quality home-grown players is one of our key priorities, and therefore we are delighted that Tom has extended his time with us," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry. external-link

"Last season he demonstrated his potential and transitioned seamlessly into the red-ball team and showed genuine quality.

"To come into the first XI and to dominate experienced attacks in the manner in which he did was extremely impressive to watch.

"He has an outstanding attitude and approaches everything that he does with an infectious enthusiasm, and we feel he is a player with a very high ceiling."