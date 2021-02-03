England in India: Zak Crawley injured before first Test

Zak Crawley celebrates his century against Pakistan in 2020
Zak Crawley, who averages 38.50 in his 10 Tests, had a scan on the injury on Wednesday
First Test: India v England
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Date: 5-9 Feb Time: 04:00 GMT
England batsman Zak Crawley may miss the first Test against India in Chennai after injuring his wrist in training.

Crawley, 23, slipped outside the changing rooms on Tuesday.

The Kent right-hander, who opened in England's 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka, was expected to bat at three for England in India to accommodate returning opener Rory Burns.

Crawley could be replaced by Surrey's Ollie Pope, who is back in the squad after a shoulder injury.

England also have Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returning for the four-Test series, which begins on Friday.

