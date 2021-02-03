Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ajmal Shahzad took 249 wickets in a 14-year first-class career with Yorkshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Sussex and England

Ex-England fast bowler Ajmal Shahzad has joined Derbyshire's coaching staff.

The 35-year-old Yorkshireman, who made one Test appearance in 2010 and played in 11 ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals, is the new assistant coach with responsibility for bowling.

Shahzad replaces another Yorkshireman Steve Kirby, who left in December to become bowling coach with Somerset.

He will work alongside Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton and batting coach Mal Loye.

Houghton said: "With the season drawing ever closer, we were keen to bring in a coach to work with our bowlers as early as possible. Ajmal was the outstanding applicant in the strong pool of candidates."

Shahzad added: "Steve has done a tremendous job with the attack. I can see how much potential there is among our bowlers. I'm looking forward to putting my own mark on their development."

After finishing his 14-year first-class career with Yorkshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Sussex and England in 2017, Shahzad became head coach of senior cricket at Ampleforth College in York, and then joined the MCC as head coach of their young cricketers programme in 2019.