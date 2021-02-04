Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Livingstone has scored 381 runs at an average of 29.30 and strike-rate of 134.62 in this season's Big Bash

Big Bash Qualifier, Manuka Oval, Canberra Perth Scorchers 189-1 (18.1 overs): Livingstone 77 (39), Bancroft 58* (42), M Marsh 49* (28) Brisbane Heat 150-9 (18 overs): Burns 38 (24), Hardie 3-46 Perth Scorchers won by 49 runs (D/L method) Scorecard

England's Liam Livingstone hit a brutal 77 off 39 balls as Perth Scorchers thrashed Brisbane Heat to book their place in the Big Bash League final.

Cameron Bancroft made an unbeaten 58 and Mitch Marsh 49 off 28 deliveries before rain cut short the Scorchers' innings at 189-1.

The Heat never threatened a target of 200 off 18 overs, slipping from 37-0 to 88-6 en route to a 49-run defeat.

The Scorchers will play Sydney Sixers in Saturday's final at the SCG.

