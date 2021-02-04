Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Root is the third Englishman, after Alec Stewart and Colin Cowdrey, to score a century in his 100th Test

First Test, Chennai (day one) England 263-3 (89.3 overs): Root 128*, Sibley 87 India: Yet to bat Scorecard

Joe Root marked his 100th Test with a commanding century - his third in as many matches - as England made an impressive start to the first Test against India.

The England captain hit a brilliant 128 not out in Chennai and led his side to 263-3 at the close.

Root shared a stand of 200 with opener Dom Sibley, who ground out 87 from 286 balls before falling in the last over of the day.

The late wicket boosted India but the high-class partnership helped England recover from 63-2, having lost Rory Burns for 33 and Dan Lawrence for a duck on the stroke of lunch.

Root and Sibley weathered a good spell of bowling in the afternoon session and then wore the bowlers down with a masterclass of batting in subcontinental conditions.

Root, who hit 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka last month, became the ninth player to mark his 100th Test with a century.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described the innings, which began in circumspect fashion and became increasingly aggressive, as "the perfect hundred".

"His 50 to 100 was magnificent," said Vaughan, speaking on The Cricket Social. "He went up in the gears, which is exactly what this team needed.

"It has been a great innings".

England make strong start

Only once has a team reached stumps on day one of a Test in India, having lost three wickets or fewer, and lost (won 27, drawn 47, tied 1, lost 1)

The late loss of Sibley, lbw to an inswinging yorker from Jasprit Bumrah, will take the gloss off England's day, but it was still a very impressive start to a much-anticipated series.

First, Root crucially won the toss and then, despite a wobble which included a rash stroke from Burns, he took advantage of a slow, flat pitch.

The hosts, through their three frontline bowlers - Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin - applied intense pressure after lunch but Root and Sibley came through and were then able to profit against India's less experienced bowlers.

India, the leaders in the World Test Championship standings, have only lost one match at home since 2013 and come into the four-match series buoyed by their historic win in Australia last month.

But it was England who had the better opening day, although many more runs are needed.

England scored 477 in their first innings on this ground during their last tour and lost by an innings, after India racked up 759-7 declared.

Root, who battled cramp late in the day, said his side had to aim for a score of "600 or 700".

"The foot holes are starting to wear quite quickly so if we can bat the whole of tomorrow and maybe into day three then things can speed up pretty quickly," he said.

Root does it again

Root became the 15th player to play 100 Tests for England

In Root, who was awarded a special cap to mark his landmark Test before play, England have a player in the form of his life.

After a lean 2020, during which he did not record a century, the Yorkshireman has begun 2021 - a year in which England play India home and away and visit Australia for the Ashes - in incredible touch.

In Sri Lanka he batted positively, almost from the outset, but in this innings he was more measured against a far superior bowling attack.

His first 25 runs took 72 balls before he reached his hundred from 164 as his attacking intent grew.

He swept with ease, albeit to a lesser extent than against Sri Lanka, and played a number of excellent shots through the off side off the front and back foot.

In Sibley he found a perfect foil - the England opener doggedly making an impressive score, with clips through mid-wicket his main scoring option.

Sibley had seen his opening partner Burns glove a catch when playing a reverse sweep, but provided no such gifts.

When the few mistakes did come in their dominant partnership, edges dropped short due to the slow nature of the pitch.

India were scrappy at times - they bowled 11 no-balls and there were fielding errors - and looked weary by the end but, as their recent series victory in Australia showed, they are never out of a contest.

'A very special day' - reaction

England captain Joe Root: "It was a very special day. The guys organised a surprise for me last night and Ben [Stokes] in particular said some really nice things.

"It's a really impressive start but it's just a start. We've got to back it up tomorrow.

"We need to make best use of the pitch because it could be a crucial toss. Hopefully we can really make it count. We've got to at least match it tomorrow and get a big first-innings lead."

Indian first-class batsman Abhishek Jhunjhunwala: "India will have wanted to have got four or five wickets from 90 overs. But they won't be too disappointed because even if England get 450/500, India still need to bat.

"The wicket will start behaving differently in the third innings and if England get out cheaply then India could be back in the game. England should be looking at 550 minimum."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "Every Test team needs a Dom Sibley or Cheteshwar Pujara who will wear the bowlers down. "Too long we've criticised England for being too flamboyant but now we've got a cricketer who plays the right way."

BBC Cricket Social statistician Andy Zaltzman: "The stat that grabbed me today is the list of players outside of Asia who have scored centuries in three consecutive Test in Asia: Alastair Cook against India in 2012 and then Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Brian Lara, Ken Barrington, Garfield Sobers and Everton Weekes. It's an incredibly illustrious list."

How social media reacted to Root's hundred

Neil Gibbons on #bbccricket: The guy is unreal! He is going to be the greatest ever!

Ruth Brooksbank: Joe Root is the most naturally talented England batsman I've ever seen. He's also a great captain, a fantastic ambassador for cricket, and will no doubt go on to be our greatest ever batsman.

Jonathan Doidge: Why not just write your own scripts eh Joe Root?! 100 in his 100th Test. Three in a row. Dream stuff. Incredible. Take all the plaudits young man. Richly deserved!