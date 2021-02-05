Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Roelof van der Merwe was part of the county's 2019 One-Day Cup-winning side

Former South Africa and Netherlands international Roelof van der Merwe has signed a one-year contract extension at Somerset to run until the end of 2022.

The all-rounder has also been signed on a 'local player' basis, as he enters his sixth successive year at Taunton.

Johannesburg-born Van der Merwe, 36, has scored more than 2,100 runs for the county and claimed over 150 wickets.

"Somerset is my home and I have loved every minute of my time here," Van der Merwe said. "We have a great squad."

He added: "I'm really excited to see what we can achieve as a group. This is a very exciting time for the club and there is a real chance that we can add to the [One-Day Cup] trophy that we won in 2019."