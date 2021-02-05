Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Latest scorecard

Listen to the Cricket Social

72 overs: Eng 188-2 (Root 80, Sibley 65)

Washington twirls away again. Virat barks some encouragement from his fielding position but Sibley again finds a gap for a single.

It has been really good batting. The shadows are starting to lengthen as we head into the later part of the day in lovely sunshine.

---

Phil Tufnell (former England spinner on the Cricket Social)

Nadeem has started to change his whole tactic here by starting to bowl wide of off stump. If you go for the slog-sweep, you need to get it right.

---

71 overs: Eng 184-2

Smack! Joe Root hammers Nadeem to the boundary through mid-wicket. That's a really good shot although a couple of balls earlier he top-edged one and was lucky to get away with it.