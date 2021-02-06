Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ezra Moseley played domestic cricket for Barbados, Glamorgan, Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal

Former West Indies and Glamorgan fast bowler Ezra Moseley has died in a road crash in his home country of Barbados.

Moseley, 63, was cycling when he was in collision with a car.

He played for Glamorgan during the early 1980s and took 114 first-class wickets in 35 matches at an average of less than 24, despite back problems, and also took 33 wickets in 30 one-day games.

He went on to play two Tests and nine one-day internationals for West Indies.

Moseley served a ban for going on the 1982-83 rebel tour of South Africa, where he would later play for Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal.

He claimed six Test wickets and demonstrated his pace when he broke the hand of England opener Graham Gooch in a West Indies' series win in 1990.

Moseley served as a national selector for the Barbados men's side, the Barbados women's team and was also an assistant coach for West Indies' women's team.