England in India: Dom Bess advances England's hopes on day three in Chennai

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments81

Dom Bess
Bess has taken 16 Test wickets across five innings this winter
First Test, Chennai (day two)
England 578 (190.1 overs): Root 218, Sibley 87, Stokes 82
India 257-6 (74 overs): Pant 91; Bess 4-55, Archer 2-52
India trail by 321 runs
Scorecard

Dom Bess advanced England's chances of victory over India on day three of the first Test in Chennai, despite a sparkling knock from Rishabh Pant.

Spinner Bess took 4-55 as India closed 257-6, still 321 runs behind.

Bess had India captain Virat Kohli caught for 11 and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for one, the hosts reduced to 73-4.

Pant then brutally targeted the spin of Jack Leach in a stunning counter-attack, while Cheteshwar Pujara made 73 in support.

But Bess returned to dismiss both batsmen with wicketkeeper batsman Pant caught at deep extra cover by Leach for 91 from 88 balls.

Jofra Archer earlier claimed the wickets of both India openers in a fine new-ball spell after England added 23 runs in 40 minutes with the bat. They were eventually bowled out for 578.

A seventh-wicket partnership of 32 from Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar frustrated England late in the day but Joe Root's side look to be the only team who can win the Test.

England impress again on action-packed day

Three days in, England have still hardly put a foot wrong in this match.

After patiently accumulating over the first two days, on day three they knocked over India's much-fabled top order.

Archer and Bess were excellent, England's fielding outstanding too.

James Anderson brilliantly caught opener Shubman Gill diving at mid-on and Root clung on one-handed at extra cover at dismiss Rahane.

After lunch they brilliantly squeezed the scoring rate, conceding just 14 runs in an hour during which Bess had star batsman Kohli caught at short leg off the inside edge.

Even luck favoured England. Pujara was caught at mid-wicket after the ball had deflected to him off Ollie Pope's shoulder at short leg.

England's only blemishes were Leach's inability to overcome Pant's dazzling attack and a difficult drop by Archer late in the day to reprieve Sundar on 25. Archer was running back from long-on and spilled a ball coming over his shoulder.

Still, India, the leaders in the World Test Championship who have lost once at home since 2013, face a long battle to deny England over the final two days.

  • Day One. England
    Day Two. England
    Day Three. England

    Good work.
    Keep it up.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • who the hell is leach ???? is he on a government work experience course terrible bowler

  • The coverage might not be as good as sky but it's such a big deal that it's on terrestrial telly. I'd take a silent, single camera feed to be honest, the cricket itself should be (and is) enough.

  • Wish we had Rashid playing rather than Leach to provide more quality spin option. Not sure Root used bowlers very well after removing Kohli cheaply

  • Poor captaincy from Root yet again.
    Left Leach on far too long when shelling runs, and let India get into a position to take time out of the game.
    Not enough fielders close to the bat whilst defending 578, what is there to worry about if you concede the odd boundary.
    No doubt he won't make them follow-on either, giving them even more time to kill the game.
    I said before, great bat poor captain !

    • poppyrocketdog replied:
      If only we had you out there instead.

  • So that automatic double hundred Kohli was gonna get simply because Root got one didn’t happen then?
    What a performance and what a chance to win this game now....

  • No follow on please. Can't risk batting last on this pitch.
    There isn't a problem with Root bowling more, is there? Good economy and skids the ball on. And he would still be able to bowl another bowler from the other end.

  • We've got a grip on this game now. There is no way we can let it go. We have to snatch this chance, can't bank on India batting this poor again.
    Time for the bowlers to pull themselves together, freshen up and break this partnership. Oh, and tailenders must love batting against England: they end up with higher scores than the top order batsmen.

  • Hopefully wrap these wickets up reasonably quickly. Bat again for a positive 200 or so and declare and then hopefully be able to bowl them out final day on the wearing pitch! It COULD be really entertaining

  • When I read before the series started that Micheal Vaughan had said these tests could prove embarrassing for England that would have been a good time to lump on England at the bookies. For an expert that man is wrong more often than Boris Johnson

  • Good to see the body language from England, looks a happy and relaxed team. Think they will back each other and drag up those having a hard time.

    Great knock from Pant, think he has the potential to turn into a superstar, especially following that knock in Aus.

  • Dom Bess advances England's hopes on day three in Chennai....as we expected he would do. England are well and truly at it and this is quality Test cricket. Keep it up boys.

  • Good day for England but Jack Leach will want to sit on a nice soft cushion after the match after the spanking he had today, hopefully he can bowl better tomorrow.

    Don't blow this opportunity lads to beat India, I don't think you'll get a better one.

  • We have a chance of winning that is more than I thought when they started there 1 st innings. Excellent by Bess

  • Another great day. The drop from Archer may prove costly, the rest of the catching was spot on

    • Pepperami replied:
      A bit harsh on Archer, would have been a blinder.

  • Great to have test cricket on free to air and this England team are playing well. In control hopefully can get a deserved win.
    Covid crisis seems to have revived test cricket around the world. A sport which is easy to get two teams in a bubble for a month. The teams are responding aswell with some great series.

  • Today has been the story of two 23 year olds - Bess & Pant!!

    Believe this South Asian tour(inc SL) is going to cement Dom Bess as the main spinner in the English line up and rightly so. Consistent lines and great temperament.

    As for Pant - even when the world falls around him, he will still play the way he does.His confidence in his abilities at this age is just crazy!!

  • The new Norwegian based spin coach has done wonders with Bess.

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      haha I have just fired up 18 wheels and am off to get him back LOL

    • TODS replied:
