Test debutants Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 216

First Test, Chittagong (day five): Bangladesh 430 (Mehedi Hasan 103, Warrican 4-133) & 223-8 dec (Mominul 115; Warrican 3-57) West Indies 259 (Brathwaite 76; Mehedi Hasan 4-58) & 395-7 (Mayers 210*, Bonner 86) West Indies won by three wickets Scorecard

Debutant Kyle Mayers scored a stunning 210 not out as West Indies secured the fifth highest run chase in Test history against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

The Windies chased down 395 to win by three wickets, with 15 balls remaining in the final hour of the first Test.

Mayers also shared an outstanding fourth-wicket stand of 216 with fellow Test debutant Nkrumah Bonner.

Bonner fell lbw for 86, but Mayers played with aggression and fluency to see his side home.

