England in India: Joe Root's side set up push for victory in Chennai

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

England celebrate wicket
England were beaten 4-0 on their last tour of India in 2016
First Test, Chennai (day four)
England 578 (Root 218) & 178 (Root 40, Ashwin 6-61)
India 337 (Pant 91, Sundar 85, Bess 4-76) & 39-1
India need 381 to win
England will need nine wickets on the final day to beat India after setting up their victory push on day four of the first Test in Chennai.

India closed on 39-1, requiring a record 420 to win or, more realistically, needing to bat out the final day for a draw.

India, who faced 13 overs, lost opener Rohit Sharma to Jack Leach.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara reached the close unbeaten on 15 and 12 respectively.

England were tentative in their attempt to set India a challenging target - posting 178 all out from 46.3 overs.

They initially batted positively - building on a 241-run first-innings lead secured earlier in the day - but their scoring rate dropped to a crawl after tea.

Rather than declare, they batted on, allowing overs to be lost from the game - overs which they may need when they attempt to take nine wickets on day five.

India began day four on 257-6 in their first innings and added 80 runs before they were dismissed for 337 shortly before lunch.

Washington Sundar made an impressive 85 while James Anderson and Leach took two wickets each.

Should England secure victory and take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, it would mean just a second defeat for India on home soil since 2013.

England still on top despite strange day

England celebrate Rohit wicket
Rohit had hit Jofra Archer for six before he was bowled by Leach

The route taken by England to get to this position was curious, but they are still favourites to claim one of their most famous wins in recent years.

There has been enough in the pitch, particularly with the new ball, for England to be confident of securing victory.

India, led by Sundar, made a solid start in the morning but when the new ball was taken, the final four wickets fell for 32 runs.

The hosts opened with spin from both ends and England opener Rory Burns edged to slip from the first ball of England's second innings.

He fell to Ravichandran Ashwin, who also dismissed Dom Sibley for 16 with another ball that turned, bounced and found leg slip. Batting was difficult. India's off-spinner finished with 6-61.

India's quick bowlers found uneven bounce when introduced, another boost for England's chances.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Dan Lawrence lbw with a ball that kept low for his 300th Test wicket and Jasprit Bumrah did the same to Joe Root, after the England captain had made a breezy 40.

England were strangely flat for much of their late burst with the ball; Jofra Archer not offering the penetration of the first innings.

But Leach's wicket of Rohit was a fine delivery that pitched on middle stump and hit off, highlighting the difficulties India will face.

Should England have declared sooner?

If England do not win, questions will be asked of their approach with the bat.

They were 130-5 after 28.3 overs, seemingly batting at a good rate for declaration, before the dismissal of Ollie Pope sparked a clear change of approach.

Dom Bess came in and repeatedly kicked the ball out of the rough. There was little attempt to continue to score quickly. India, too, were happy for time to be lost and their over-rate slowed.

As the score crept on, more wickets fell but still no declaration came.

India's target was already well in excess of the 328 they famously chased in Australia last month and soon passed the 387 the hosts scored in the fourth innings to beat England on this ground in 2008 - the highest fourth-innings chase in the country.

England were still unmoved.

Their logic seemed to be taking overs out of the game, denying India the time to reach their target, while also giving themselves a second new-ball burst on Tuesday morning.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking on The Cricket Social, said he wished England had "dangled the carrot" with an earlier declaration.

"He [Root] thinks it is harder to bat on the last day with no element of winning at all," Vaughan said. "My belief would be to have got on with it and declare."

England's bowling consultant Jon Lewis defended the tactics after play.

"Obviously it's first game of the series and whilst you want to get off to a really strong start you don't want to give India a chance to win," he said.

"You also want to have attacking fielders the whole day, especially to our spin bowlers, round the bat, so to keep the rate high for them feels like our best chance to win the game."

Leach wicket was a 'major blow' - reaction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England have played great. None of us gave them a chance of winning this series and if they go 1-0 up I still think India will come back strong.

"If England are sat in that dressing room in 24 hours' time and it's 0-0, I don't think they'll come back from that."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "Jack Leach's wicket was an unplayable delivery that spun from around about leg stump and hit off - the sort of ball that you might get on this pitch that sends a shiver down the spine of the batting side. It was a major blow struck."

  • Good job test matches are five days long.

    • rugby is my game replied:
      I think the idea of 4 day tests will be confined to the bin thankfully.

  • Steady on folks, this is India, masters of batting for a draw. I'll only count my chickens when the scoreboard says we've won.

    Here's to nail-biting play tomorrow for both sides.

    • Simple Simon Met A Pieman replied:
      We just need to get 'the wall' Pujara out then we are fine. Root's tactics were questionable however, there is a a method in his madness. Virtually all of the Indian batting line up are attacking batsmen, therefore leaving the possibility of a draw at best for them, will hopefully lead them to make more mistakes and lose wickets.

  • Brilliant cricket again ...Channel 4 serving up a proper feast of a Test match .....

    i know it's really both teams playing in such a good sporting manner ..even India's slowing up of the game wasn't overdone where players started to get wound up ... Kholi had it just right ...

    having said all of that without Channel 4 spending some money all of this would of gone unseen by so many ...bravo CH4

  • One observation is that , the free to air coverage on C4 has been excellent. Commentary team is knowledgeable and insighful and the whole stripped back, simpler studio coverage, once you get used to it, is actually better

    • JimmytheRose replied:
      Couldn’t disagree more, nick knight is woeful as a commentator and pundit and the stripped back studio coverage is not better. Atherton and Hussain are probably the best commentators and pundits in cricket

  • Can't understand the negativity about how England went about this. Got ourselves a great position.

    • MikeHall replied:
      I totally agree. We are now able to bowl a seamer and a spinner at each end without worrying about them taking leach on. Also India have 220+ overs in the match with a quick turnaround to the next test. No chance of India winning really puts pressure on the attack-minded Pant, Gill, Sundar & Ashwin. Tired bodies, tired minds. England win.

  • I think declaration was correct. England have given themselves roughly 100 overs to bowl India out. Our spinners are decent, but inconsistent and had we given India an extra 15 overs Eng would have been vulnerable. We saw what happened in Bang yesterday and what WI did at Leeds a few year ago. Teams are better at big chases and we've got a day to take 9 wickets. If we don't it isn't Root's fault.

    • JimmytheRose replied:
      We didn’t declare

  • The match is well poised and any result is still possible. Another 50 runs in the same time would have put the match beyond India. It's a good game and enjoyable to watch . Thanks to Channel 4 for putting it on terrestial TV. I wonder how many people know who controls C4.

    • keef replied:
      Our very own state owned broadcaster are they not ?

  • It's going to be nail biting.. India showed in Australia they can handle the pressure and come out on top!

  • Strap yourselves in for a squeaky bum day 5. If you want India to win be aware of the Leach. If you want England to win be aware of Pants, he can fill you with number 2s 4s and 6s. May the best team win on the final day. You just have to love Test Cricket.

  • England set up for a win with 9 to get tomorrow. Sensible declaration decision. If England can’t knock them over in that time , setting a lower target and giving India more time to get it would have been daft

    • Brass Eye replied:
      Except they didn't declare, they were bowled out.

  • What a great 'proper' test match it's been so far

  • An intriguing day awaits tomorrow, only time will tell whether root declared to late or if Kohli and co have the mindset to go and chase these runs. Either way the real winner is Test cricket and another great day of cricket!

  • Not sure if great day for E or not - they seem to be in box seat but good 1st innings runs from I this morning.

    Like to hear Root comment on 2nd innings strategy but I can understand the concern on declaration, I have such a powerful atting line up 350 in a day to win not Impossible.

    Still flat pitch so wicket taking won’t be easy. Should be a good day to tomorrow

    Justifies 5 day tests not 4

    • Charlie Haines replied:
      Seeing Pant and co in Australia he may have been worried, but I feel more positivity was needed. Time for Bess and Leach to spin England into a lead in the series!

  • I would have declared at 390 but I don’t have 100 test caps. Game plan changed when Pope got out , batted India out of victory unless tomorrow is extraordinary . Archer should bat 11 in tests. Really look forward to final day , The pitch will be the key factor . Set up nicely for a great contest .

  • As an England fan,of course i want us to win but I can see India batting out the day.

  • Going to be an absorbing day of Test Match Cricket tommorow. I fancy a last over England Victory, need all 4 bowlers + Stokes to be on it from the off. You really can't beat test cricket although I do think that we should have declared after Buttler go out but we are still in a great position on a deteriorating pitch

  • I don't know about anyone else but I'm enjoying the informal but factual cricket chat by the C4 commentators.
    When you think about the inane waffle between the 'lads club' on Sky that seems concentrate more on old boys banter, it makes the game more enjoyable.
    However, Shane Warne as an exception can be insightful and entertaining.

    • RKP80 replied:
      Agreed

  • 420 to win on that minefield of a pitch? Not even the Viv Richards and Gordon Greenidge WI side of the 80s could do it.

    Could be a draw but England will probably win quite easily.

    • Graeme replied:
      That is far from a minefield.

  • England clear favourites with the uneven bounce and turn but should have declared earlier.

  • Thought England should have declared much earlier. Other than one chase of 380 off the highest successful chase at this ground was 160! Anyway - 90 odd overs tomorrow should be enough given the turn and uneven bounce.

