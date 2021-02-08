England in India: James Anderson and Jack Leach complete famous win in Chennai

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

James Anderson celebrates wicket of Shubman Gill
Anderson bowled a spell of 5-3-6-3 in the morning session
First Test, Chennai (day five)
England 578 (Root 218) & 178 (Root 40, Ashwin 6-61)
India 337 (Pant 91, Bess 4-76) & 192 (Kohli 72, Anderson 3-17, Leach 4-76)
England win by 227 runs
Scorecard

James Anderson and Jack Leach bowled England to a famous 227-run victory against India on the final day of the first Test in Chennai.

Anderson inspired England with 3-17 and Jack Leach took 4-76 as England inflicted just a second home defeat on their hosts in eight years.

India made a decent start in their pursuit of a world record 420, before Anderson swung the game in devastating fashion when introduced.

He bowled Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in an incredible over of reverse swing and had the dangerous Rishabh Pant caught soon after.

Virat Kohli held England up in the afternoon session with 72 but he was bowled by one that scuttled low from Ben Stokes.

Leach claimed the key wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara at the start of the day and saw off Ravichandran Ashwin, who put on 54 with Kohli.

Jofra Archer sealed the win by having Jasprit Bumrah caught behind 35 minutes before tea.

England, heavy underdogs before the series began, take a 1-0 lead into the second match of the four-Test series, which begins on Saturday at the same ground.

They have also jumped to the top of the standings in the World Test Championshipexternal-link but must win the series 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 to reach this summer's final.

An England team comes of age

Jack Leach celebrates wicket
England have won nine of 15 Tests since Chris Silverwood took over as coach in 2019

This victory must rank as England's greatest in recent years in Test cricket.

There have been landmark successes: the Ben Stokes-inspired victory in the 2019 Ashes, a historic win in Cape Town 13 months ago and a fine comeback against Pakistan last summer.

But this is India in India. Virat Kohli's side had lost one of their last 35 home Tests, a run going back to their last series defeat on home soil - England's victory under Alastair Cook in 2012.

There were questions about the tourists' tactics on the fourth day, and Kohli delayed things for a while, but Anderson and Leach ensured those whispers were irrelevant.

In truth, it was almost the perfect performance from England, who are unbeaten in 11 Tests under Joe Root's captaincy. Root has also equalled Michael Vaughan's record of 26 Tests wins as England captain.

There were stand-out performances from experienced players like Root, whose first-innings 218 set up the win, Stokes and Anderson but also contributions from their emerging young players.

Opener Dom Sibley made a crucial 87 on day one, Dom Bess, although disappointing on the final day, took 4-76 in the first innings and Jofra Archer bowled well on a tired pitch.

Anderson and Leach take England to victory

James Anderson
Anderson's first over was a double-wicket maiden

An India win was always unlikely but when Gill and Kohli were batting in the morning session, it was not out of the question. A draw was a decent bet.

Leach had removed Pujara 25 minutes in with a fine ball that turned and bounced, but Gill was eye-catching in making 50 from 81 balls while Kohli exerted his authority with positive play.

What followed was one of the great overs in recent memory, 50 minutes into proceedings.

Anderson's second ball bowled Gill, his fourth saw Rahane narrowly survive an lbw appeal and a fifth sent the India vice-captain's off stump cartwheeling as Gill's had moments before.

They were three perfect inswingers that capitalised on uneven bounce and reverse swing.

England batted on on day four, perhaps wary of the attacking talents of Pant, but Anderson removed him too. This time he cleverly bowled a cutter and had the left-hander miscue to extra cover.

Leach had been targeted by Pant earlier in the match with a brutal onslaught but he responded in impressive fashion.

He bowled accurately all day and was the main spin threat with Bess regularly bowling full tosses.

India must fight back again

Virat Kohli and Joe Root
India have dropped to fourth in the Test Championship table but will reach the final if they win the series

India lost a crucial toss but England out-batted, out-bowled and out-fielded them.

Rahane looks to be struggling for form and there will be calls for changes to the back-up spin bowlers - wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a possible replacement for Shahbaz Nadeem for the second Test.

Kohli batted well on the final day and looked to be finding form after a period out for the birth of his first child. Spinner Ashwin will also be boosted by nine wickets in the match.

India showed during their recent series in Australia they can respond to adversity. There they were bowled out 36 in losing the first Test and recovered to take the series 2-1.

They must do so again now to maintain their run of 12 series wins in a row at home.

A 10/10 performance - reaction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "The England team have got something going. They're playing the right way. Now the pressure is on because we expect it every week and it probably won't be possible in the next few weeks in these conditions.

"They have worked out a formula to play Test cricket. This has been a 10/10 performance."

England captain Joe Root: "This win will be right up there. It was always important to start well, India will have been full of confidence on the back of their achievements in Australia and are at fine team at home but for us to perform like we did was exceptional.

"I don't think we were were perfect, we could do things slightly better and that's an exciting place to be."

India captain Virat Kohli: "We didn't put enough pressure on England. At the end of the day it is the mindset of of if you feel good, you can bat well and bowl well, and that is something we need to get back into. There will be hiccups, but we are always a side that are looking to improve. We'll be looking to bounce back."

Comments

Join the conversation

184 comments

  • Terrific win and a superb decision by C4 to televise it.

    In these dark times, thank you.

    • will replied:
      BBC cricket social is an embarrassment.

  • Well done, Channel 4, for putting Test Cricket back where it belongs.
    Just after watching the first highlights I also watched the 2005 Ashes taster. I had forgotten how the nation had been totally gripped by a series. That hasn't happened since test cricket was taken off terrestrial tv.

    Please, ECB, it's not all about the money. Rugby bosses take note too! Hiding sport away kills its future.

    • steve replied:
      What kills sports is the lack of funding in schools and grass root sports and the lack of opportunity for kids to play the game.

      A young lad or girl fielding for 50 overs, no bowling and then batting at 9, 10 or 11, that is what turns the kids away, not whether it is on TV.

  • England have had bigger wins but this must rank amongst the most comprehensive away wins. Good batting, good fielding and taking 20 wickets in 155 overs, excellent bowling
    Thank you to C4 for bringing it to a wider audience

    • Locker TV replied:
      You need to take 20 wickets to win a test and England 3 from 3 this year.

  • Sat up in bed with the iPad I woke the wife up half way through Jimmy’s spell.

    I didn’t want her to miss it!

    She said I’ll be hearing from her lawyer 🤷‍♂️

    Roll on the next test

    • epimanes replied:
      Make sure you hide the iPad or she'll take it off you!

  • One of the greatest away performances by an England team against the worlds #1 team. It doesn’t get any better than that. So many positives and that over from Jimmy was just unbelievable. India will come back hard in the series so whilst we can enjoy for a few days, it will be back to it with a vengeance on Friday. Well done England, you’ve made us very proud.

    • Ready replied:
      And if you are in America world does mean other countries!

  • Suck it up armchair critics the captain and coach know what they are doing. Superb team performance

    • cynic replied:
      Well done Root. Always knew he would lead us to victory.

  • The semi-hysterical criticism of Joe Root’s captaincy (specifically his decision not to declare) during the last two sessions of day 4, from ex-England captains, other pundits and yes, the BBC Live team, were answered in emphatic style by Joe and his team. Here’s a tip for the 2nd test - wait until the end of the match before analysing what happened.

    • RivalFan replied:
      'Semi-hysterical' is a bit of an exaggeration isn't it? Ironic, really.

  • Roots explanation on the declaration made perfect sense. They wanted to take an Indian victory off the table, enabling them to set attacking fields and not worry about run rate. They also knew from being out in the middle, how much the wicket was deteriorating and were confident they had more than enough runs and time

    • Takinsumpositives replied:
      Some of us knew all that yesterday - there were far too many people on here whinging about it. It was perfectly obvious what Root was trying to do (and succeeded)

  • He deserves a knighthood for his services to English cricket. He has shown great maturity in his later part of his career. An ultimate sportsman who trains very hard to stay in peak. True British grit and determination. Well done.

  • One of the worst decisions...I set an early alarm and intended to get up to watch the first session. The alarm went off, I re-set it and got up to find Anderson had weaved his magic and bowled a Flintoff-esque over. That will teach me. Anyway, it’s made a February Tuesday much sweeter!

    • cynic replied:
      Don't worry you won't rue this a lot when the series ends 3-1

  • Great performance from England. Jimmy proving once again what a magnificent seam bowler he is.

    Love test cricket.

  • Three words:

    Jimmy!

    Rooooot!

    Brilliant

    Great all round team performance equals comprehensive victory.

    Great effort with all the team making contributions.

    Really good to see Root back to best form as batsman and captain.

  • Well done England.... an excellent victory.

    I must confess when they batted on and on and on at a snail's pace after tea yesterday, I thought they had batted too long.... So well done England...

    • Another Grumpy Manc replied:
      Quite. I had thought getting much more than 150 on that pitch would be too challenging for England but expected the Indians to cope with it much better than they did.

      With some top reverse-swing the pitch doesn't matter much though, plus Jack Leach seemed to settle in too and it looked like he bowled well to work batsmen out.

  • So for all those who said Anderson was a bad selection.....never question having the greatest fast bowler of all time in the squad.

    • Lou Carpenter replied:
      He is great. However not the greatest fast bowler of all time.

  • Hi Vikram.....

    • Vikram replied:
      Your team wins but you're looking for old vik...its called ''rent free'' in your head sahib. Can i remind you 3 tests to go.

  • Yeah but Jimmy Anderson can only bowl in English friendly conditions....so, err, well, erm....yeah...

    • tc replied:
      he can tho, had anderson bowled on day 1 of this match with india batting, he would have been slaughtered.

  • I always knew Root would pull this off! What a champ.

  • Congratulations England on a tremendous win

  • No mention of declaration dithering from Warne and Vaughan today. Brilliant England win, and on terrestrial TV. Winning the toss helped but the team executed plans perfectly. Great for the series and the sport also that the Sky suits declined to bid. ECB need to capitalise and get a Test series on free to air this summer and reduce their dependency on Sky and its betting culture.

  • fantastic effort, well done boys!!

    As for the ECB, these money grabbers, remind of of a bunch of has beens, or wannabees.

    Get cricket back on the telly for all to see.

