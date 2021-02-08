Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Anderson bowled a spell of 5-3-6-3 in the morning session

First Test, Chennai (day five) England 578 (Root 218) & 178 (Root 40, Ashwin 6-61) India 337 (Pant 91, Bess 4-76) & 192 (Kohli 72, Anderson 3-17, Leach 4-76) England win by 227 runs Scorecard

James Anderson and Jack Leach bowled England to a famous 227-run victory against India on the final day of the first Test in Chennai.

Anderson inspired England with 3-17 and Jack Leach took 4-76 as England inflicted just a second home defeat on their hosts in eight years.

India made a decent start in their pursuit of a world record 420, before Anderson swung the game in devastating fashion when introduced.

He bowled Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in an incredible over of reverse swing and had the dangerous Rishabh Pant caught soon after.

Virat Kohli held England up in the afternoon session with 72 but he was bowled by one that scuttled low from Ben Stokes.

Leach claimed the key wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara at the start of the day and saw off Ravichandran Ashwin, who put on 54 with Kohli.

Jofra Archer sealed the win by having Jasprit Bumrah caught behind 35 minutes before tea.

England, heavy underdogs before the series began, take a 1-0 lead into the second match of the four-Test series, which begins on Saturday at the same ground.

They have also jumped to the top of the standings in the World Test Championship external-link but must win the series 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 to reach this summer's final.

An England team comes of age

England have won nine of 15 Tests since Chris Silverwood took over as coach in 2019

This victory must rank as England's greatest in recent years in Test cricket.

There have been landmark successes: the Ben Stokes-inspired victory in the 2019 Ashes, a historic win in Cape Town 13 months ago and a fine comeback against Pakistan last summer.

But this is India in India. Virat Kohli's side had lost one of their last 35 home Tests, a run going back to their last series defeat on home soil - England's victory under Alastair Cook in 2012.

There were questions about the tourists' tactics on the fourth day, and Kohli delayed things for a while, but Anderson and Leach ensured those whispers were irrelevant.

In truth, it was almost the perfect performance from England, who are unbeaten in 11 Tests under Joe Root's captaincy. Root has also equalled Michael Vaughan's record of 26 Tests wins as England captain.

There were stand-out performances from experienced players like Root, whose first-innings 218 set up the win, Stokes and Anderson but also contributions from their emerging young players.

Opener Dom Sibley made a crucial 87 on day one, Dom Bess, although disappointing on the final day, took 4-76 in the first innings and Jofra Archer bowled well on a tired pitch.

Anderson and Leach take England to victory

Anderson's first over was a double-wicket maiden

An India win was always unlikely but when Gill and Kohli were batting in the morning session, it was not out of the question. A draw was a decent bet.

Leach had removed Pujara 25 minutes in with a fine ball that turned and bounced, but Gill was eye-catching in making 50 from 81 balls while Kohli exerted his authority with positive play.

What followed was one of the great overs in recent memory, 50 minutes into proceedings.

Anderson's second ball bowled Gill, his fourth saw Rahane narrowly survive an lbw appeal and a fifth sent the India vice-captain's off stump cartwheeling as Gill's had moments before.

They were three perfect inswingers that capitalised on uneven bounce and reverse swing.

England batted on on day four, perhaps wary of the attacking talents of Pant, but Anderson removed him too. This time he cleverly bowled a cutter and had the left-hander miscue to extra cover.

Leach had been targeted by Pant earlier in the match with a brutal onslaught but he responded in impressive fashion.

He bowled accurately all day and was the main spin threat with Bess regularly bowling full tosses.

India must fight back again

India have dropped to fourth in the Test Championship table but will reach the final if they win the series

India lost a crucial toss but England out-batted, out-bowled and out-fielded them.

Rahane looks to be struggling for form and there will be calls for changes to the back-up spin bowlers - wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a possible replacement for Shahbaz Nadeem for the second Test.

Kohli batted well on the final day and looked to be finding form after a period out for the birth of his first child. Spinner Ashwin will also be boosted by nine wickets in the match.

India showed during their recent series in Australia they can respond to adversity. There they were bowled out 36 in losing the first Test and recovered to take the series 2-1.

They must do so again now to maintain their run of 12 series wins in a row at home.

A 10/10 performance - reaction

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "The England team have got something going. They're playing the right way. Now the pressure is on because we expect it every week and it probably won't be possible in the next few weeks in these conditions.

"They have worked out a formula to play Test cricket. This has been a 10/10 performance."

England captain Joe Root: "This win will be right up there. It was always important to start well, India will have been full of confidence on the back of their achievements in Australia and are at fine team at home but for us to perform like we did was exceptional.

"I don't think we were were perfect, we could do things slightly better and that's an exciting place to be."

India captain Virat Kohli: "We didn't put enough pressure on England. At the end of the day it is the mindset of of if you feel good, you can bat well and bowl well, and that is something we need to get back into. There will be hiccups, but we are always a side that are looking to improve. We'll be looking to bounce back."