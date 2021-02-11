Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daryl Mitchell is seventh on Worcestershire's all-time list of first class centurions, having hit 37 in 207 matches since his debut in 2003

Worcestershire opening batsman Daryl Mitchell is to combine playing with an increased role within the Professional Cricketers' Association

Former Pears captain Mitchell, who is contracted at New Road to the end of the 2021 season, is due to step down at the PCA annual general meeting on 25 February after four years as chairman.

But he now been appointed as the PCA's first director of cricket operations.

He will combine that with playing red-ball cricket for Worcestershire.

The 37-year-old also remains available, if selected, for the T20 Blast, which they won in 2018, but did not play any white-ball cricket last season after the Covid-delayed campaign finally got underway in August.

He will not play in this summer's 50-over One-Day Cup, nor is he expected to feature in The Hundred.

"I'm very happy to be staying with the PCA," said Mitchell. "And I'm grateful to Worcestershire for allowing me a flexible playing schedule from 2021 onwards in order to do so."

His new role will be to head a five-man team covering the operations and administration of the men's and women's professional game, focusing on all cricket matters - including contractual and commercial rights, domestic structures, insurance, and operational elements of the Team England Player Partnership and England Women's Player Partnership.

PCA chief executive Rob Lynch said: "It is important that we do not lose Daryl's experience and ability as a leading voice.

"Nobody in the game has a better knowledge and understanding of the issues our members currently face.

"I would also like to add my gratitude to Worcestershire for their understanding and co-operation in allowing Daryl to contribute to the game both on and off the pitch next season."

The 2021 County Championship season is scheduled to start on 8 April, when Worcestershire are due to visit Chelmsford to face red-ball kings Essex.