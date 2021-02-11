Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archer has taken 41 wickets in his first 12 Tests

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second Test with India starting in Chennai on Saturday because of an elbow injury.

The 25-year-old bowled 30.1 overs in England's 227-run first Test victory sealed earlier this week and has had an injection in his right elbow.

Warwickshire paceman Olly Stone, who played his only Test to date against Ireland in 2019, could deputise.

Stuart Broad is also in contention having missed the first Test.

Fast bowler Mark Wood is being rested until the third Test.

Broad had been expected to be brought in on the rotation policy to allow England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson to rest.

But 38-year-old Anderson took five wickets in the Chennai victory, including a superb spell of 3-6 in the second innings, and may be retained.

Archer, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2019, took three wickets in the first-Test triumph but experienced discomfort with his elbow.

He suffered a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow last year but the current issue is not related to any previous problem and it is hoped the treatment will settle the condition down quickly, allowing the Sussex paceman to return in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad starting on 24 February.

His injury is the second late setback England have suffered on the tour, with Zak Crawley taking a tumble on a marble floor and injuring his wrist before the first Test.

Analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent:

With Wood resting at home, the options are to include Stone, Chris Woakes or Moeen Ali - or playing both Anderson and Broad together.

There's still no place for Joe Root in the T20 set-up. England will use the five-match series with India in March to play potentially their strongest team, in preparation for the World T20 in India in the autumn.