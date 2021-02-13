India v England: Rohit Sharma's 161 puts hosts on top in Chennai

By Stephan Shemilt

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's seven Test centuries have all come on Indian soil
Second Test, Chennai (day one)
India 300-6: Rohit 161, Rahane 67
England: Yet to bat
England were given a stark reminder of the challenge of touring India by Rohit Sharma's classy 161 on day one of the second Test.

Opener Rohit displayed some sparkling strokeplay to help the hosts to 300-6 on an absorbing, entertaining and occasionally bizarre day in Chennai.

After a magnificent victory in the first Test, England suffered the disadvantage of losing the toss and are in line to bat last on a dusty pitch already showing sharp turn and some uneven bounce.

Impressive pace bowler Olly Stone had Shubnam Gill lbw with the ninth ball of the day and India were 86-3 when Moeen Ali bowled a stunned Virat Kohli for a duck.

But Rohit was joined by Ajinkya Rahane, who made a solid 67, for a stand of of 162 that was ended when Rohit top-edged spinner Jack Leach to deep square leg.

That sparked a fightback that England's perseverance deserved - the tourists took three wickets for 36 runs in the final session.

However, at some point they will be faced with the task of batting themselves into this match against a trio of India spinners that will be afforded plenty of assistance.

Fortunes fluctuate on thrilling day

England were almost faultless in their 227-run win on the same ground in the first Test, but would have been well aware that things were unlikely to have remained straightforward for the rest of the four-Test series.

With conditions and the toss in India's favour, the hosts were also buoyed by a crowd officially given as 9,000, the first time the England men's team have played an international in front of spectators in almost a year.

Those in attendance were treated to a masterclass from Rohit, yet perhaps the most memorable moment came when Kohli was bowled by Moeen's classical off-break.

Driving loosely out of the rough at his fifth ball, Kohli was beaten through the gate and stood bewildered as England celebrated, only departing after replays confirmed the ball had taken the off bail.

With England on top, Rohit and Rahane wrested control and, even after they were dismissed, there was still time for Rishabh Pant to attack the England bowling.

Pant overturned being given caught behind off Joe Root on 22 and his continued presence - he is unbeaten on 33 - is a severe danger to England on the second morning.

Rohit leads India fightback

Rohit is a supremely talented master of the white-ball game but has yet to hit those heights in Test cricket - he had passed fifty only once in his previous five matches.

Here he instantly looked in supreme touch, scoring freely as most of those around him struggled to handle the conditions.

He played drives, sweeps and pulls, dominating a second-wicket stand of 85 with Cheteshwar Pujara and reaching fifty in only 47 balls.

Rohit gloved Leach on 41, only for the ball to drop short of slip, and he was noticeably nervous in the 90s, but these were minor faults in a wonderful innings.

Rahane provided valuable support, mixing sound defence with deft touches and hurrying between the wickets.

Just as they looked to be batting India out of sight, both perished. First, Rohit, who could have been stumped moments earlier if the TV umpire had access to more camera angles, miscued a sweep off Leach to Moeen at deep square leg.

One run later, Rahane - the beneficiary when a review inexplicably failed to detect a glove to short leg - was bowled aiming a guilty swipe at Moeen.

England stick to their task

England once again showed the determination that has brought them three wins on the subcontinent this winter.

Without the rested James Anderson, there were few signs of the reverse swing so expertly exploited in the first Test; Ben Stokes only bowled two overs; and Moeen, playing his first Test since the summer of 2019 in place of Dom Bess, conceded more than four runs an over.

Stone - playing his second Test as a replacement for injured Jofra Archer and bowling at about 90mph all day - made an instant impact, with Gill shouldering arms to an inswinger.

It was Leach who did the bulk of the work, though, probably deserving better figures than 2-78.

With Root looking threatening with his off-breaks - he had Ravichandran Ashwin caught at short leg late on - it may be that England would have been better served finding room for a third frontline slow bowler.

'It's playing like a day-five wicket'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Cricket Social: "300 on the first day on any pitch is a good effort. From the first session balls were hitting the surface and exploding. From what I've seen today that is playing like a day-five wicket already. I've never seen a pitch flatten out when big chunks are taken out of the surface. India are well on top."

England spinner Jack Leach: "There are balls there on that wicket that are challenging. It got easier when the ball got older and when a partnership gets going you can get a score on the board. We are pleased to get wickets at the end and feel we are still in the game."

  • Some kudos to Mark Butcher for standing his ground over the third umpire shambles among the fiercely indo-centric commentary team

    • YAMS replied:
      If it was the other way they would have boycotted by now & be flying home.

  • Great day of Test match cricket.

    Highlights:

    Moeen bowling Kohli.
    Kohli refusing to walk!
    Rohit Sharma batting beautifully.
    Foakes stumping Rohit superbly.
    Root showing that he should bowl more.

    Lowlights:

    Third umpire. Twice…
    Clearly nothing behind the line re stumping.
    Why did they not run the footage on re catch.

    India in the driving seat, but England still in this.

    • DogBreath replied:
      That's is why there are neutral umpires. It was a great days cricket but the match referee needs to step up.

  • It looks like we will have to take 20 wickets in the first innings never mind the game, given the dodgy umpiring.

    • Harry replied:
      Mr Chaudary has a lot of explaining to do

  • Absolutely appalling from the 3rd Umpire he shouldn’t be anywhere near Test Cricket if he can’t see properly and he can’t be bothered to run the camera footage to its conclusion. Lazy and inept is being kind and he’s cost Jack Leach a wicket.

    • NINDY replied:
      It’s amazing when it’s England your a joke if it was the other way around you would not complain

  • So Root is our best spinner as well as our best batsman. Bit awkward.

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      He has been for years mate, but can you give a guy who is captain, and far away the best batsman, the responsibility of leading the spin attack too?

      Sounds like a lot of work to me whilst I am lying on my sofa watching him lol

  • A lady posted this on Twitter earlier:

    There once was a captain called Kohli,
    Who to Indian fans was holy
    But t’was comedy gold,
    As he got clean bowled,
    And walked off ever so slowly.

    😂😂😂

    • Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Vikram down voting. Love it:)

  • Good batting by Sharma, Rahane (odd shot for him so maybe he knew the umpires blatant mistake) and Pant. Runs on board could be crucial looking at the pitch and England will need an above average batting display to avoid needing too many in the fourth.

    What was Kholi doing? Refusal to leave when clean bowled looked like gross dissent.

  • Umpires have a ridiculously hard job but the catch that wasn't given was a disgrace. They didn't even look! The stumping I have a bit of sympathy with but still looks the wrong decision.

    India are in the driving seat here and it'll take something special for England to win.

  • Incompetent third umpiring - he didn’t do his job with the catch. Any competent umpire should know that the sequence has to be run through to rule out pad then glove. The Rohit stumping should have been given out as there was nothing behind the line from the angles we were shown. It’s a shame because to date, the Indian umpires have been excellent.

    • daveyh replied:
      You are being too kind, I fear.

  • I know he got Kohli but does anyone else thonk Bess was desperately unlucky to be dropped for Moeen? Foakes is a superb keeper and what awful third umpiring.

    • Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Not me. Mo was landing it. Bess can’t

  • Why is Michael Vaughan still a commentator? His 'expert analysis' usually consists of nothing more than 'England are useless and Michael Vaughan was the best batsman/bowler/captain ever'.

    To decide just after Tea on Day 1 that England have no chance whatsoever is laughable. I hope England win, causing TMS to realise how useless he is.

    • Keep the Faith replied:
      Usually I'd defend him but that comment at tea was pure hyperbole.

  • Great that the toss has been shared one a piece in Madras -this will be a much harder test for England -the innings by Rohit will probably be decisive. Some great balls from Moeen, but he loses the pressure with loose deliveries -much the same as Bess.

    What’s with Burns’s mullet?! A lifestyle choice or consequence of Covid restrictions? He looks like a player from another era...

    • Not_a_african_expert replied:
      India fan here.... We here are struggling to understand England's rotation policy. Why did they rest Bess?!!!

  • Even as an Indian supporter, I'm very disappointed at the quality of third umpiring today. Rohit and Rahane did get out soon after the flawed umpiring decisions, otherwise this could have turned into a completely un-necessary and serious controversy in otherwise a great test match. Hope this doesn't repeat !

    • anu22 replied:
      Same here, it is taking shine away from some magnificent batting display on a difficult wicket. Its a non talking point but putting focus away from absorbing Cricket.

  • Vaughan always quick on the England dump, isn't he?

    300/6 represents a decent day for both sides; India just have the edge. If England can get quick wickets tomorrow morning, and bowl India for ~350/60, they're right in this.

  • Magnificent Test cricket again. Rohit the difference, but England still in their battling against the odds. Nonsense for Vaughan to be writing them off after two sessions. He's (over) paid to provide insight, not nearsightedness.

  • Rohit is something special. Made batting on the dustpit look easy.

    I'd have Foakes behind the stumps every Test and have Buttler as a specialist batter.

    • Mastervillain replied:
      Buttler’s record does not suggest he is a good enough to be an effective Test batsman. I do agree that Foakes is in a completely different class as a keeper.

  • Great innings , which will win the match for India, from Rohit but the day marred by three disgraceful factors. The pitch, the third umpiring, the Kohli behaviour.

    • Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Ah right, game over already yeah? Won’t bother watching the rest then. Thanks.

  • A cracking day's cricket - a joy to watch on a freezing Saturday morning.

    Rohit was outstanding but for me the other great thing to see was Foakes. His keeping was terrific on a very difficult day. I'm sure Buttler would have done OK but Foakes is different class behind the stumps.

  • What a fantastic days cricket with a bit of everything! Great innings from Rohit. Moeen bowling Virat who refused to walk! Root the best of our spinners. Stokes and Pant going at it. Then to compare umpiring to village cricket is an insult to all village umpires - decisions were a disgrace. Looks like 4th day pitch and this match either way could end in 3 days. Great stuff!

    • Yash replied:
      Umpiring in fact all in all has been great so far. Today, the stumping decision was more of a benefit of doubt grant to the batsman, as offside view wasn’t available, and the line belongs to umpire. Rahane’s decision was again a rare error, not often the ball hits the glove after hitting the pad.

  • Test cricket is my favorite form and I do love it but it’s tough when games are all but decided on a toss of a coin. Batting 2nd here will be tough. Batting 4th impossible. Hope I’m wrong but we will see.

    • Kuldeep Yadav replied:
      You were not talking about this during the first two days of the first test when pitch was road. One day three it started turning and minefield on day 4 & 5.
      Actually that kind of situation is something called "win the toss and win the match" where one team utilise best of the condition. Here toss has been neutralised. If batsmen apply themselves, they are going to score runs.

