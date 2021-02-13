Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Spinner Leach is playing in his 14th Test for England

Second Test, Chennai (day one) India 300-6 : Rohit 161, Rahane 67 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England's Jack Leach jokingly compared the decision review system to being "a bit like VAR" in football after two controversial decisions on day one of the second Test against India.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane both survived DRS reviews off the bowling of Leach, with video replays suggesting they could have been given out.

Rohit hit 161 as the hosts reached 300-6 at the close of play in Chennai.

"At the time I was a little bit angry," spinner Leach said.

"It's a bit like VAR today, it's still controversial even though you've got the video stuff there."

The use of video assistant referee technology, which was introduced to the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, has been a topic of controversy in professional football.

'These things happen' - Leach

With Rahane on 66, England reviewed a decision by umpire Virender Sharma after an appeal for a catch at short-leg was given not out.

The decision was referred to the TV Umpire, Anil Chaudhary, who seemed to only check the moment the ball passed Rahane's bat, before sticking to the on-field umpire's decision.

However replays showed that although the ball did not hit Rahane's bat, it did go on to deflect off the pad and then glove before being caught by Ollie Pope.

England captain Joe Root seemed to ask the on-field umpire whether a full check was carried out.

"We were trying to get them to roll it through because we felt [the edge] came after," Leach said.

"They checked the lbw which we knew wasn't out but it's alright, it's obviously a mistake and these things happen."

Rahane was dismissed, just one run later, by spinner Moeen Ali.

"Obviously I would have liked another wicket but it didn't cost us too much," Leech, who took 2-78, added.

'The third umpire had a stinker' - Vaughan

Rohit (left) and Rahane shared a 162-run stand for the fourth wicket

All umpires officiating in the Test are from India, with the International Cricket Council making a decision to introduce 'home' umpires because of Covid-19.

Both teams also have three DRS reviews per innings, as opposed to the usual two reviews in Tests.

England's failed review was reinstated after the tourist's spoke to match referee Javagal Srinath.

However former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking on The Cricket Social, described the incident as "inexcusable in this era of professional sport" and said the "third umpire had a stinker."

Earlier, Leach's appeal for a stumping, when Rohit was on 159, was also given not-out and referred to Chaudhary.

The replays made it difficult to determine if Rohit's back foot was behind the line, however a reverse camera angle was not provided to the official.

Rohit added two more to his score before he was dismissed by Leach.

In a day full of talking points, India captain Virat Kohli refused to walk after being bowled by Moeen without scoring.

Kohli eventually left the field after a replay was shown on the big screen.