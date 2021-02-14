India v England: Ravichandran Ashwin runs through tourists in Chennai

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Axar Patel celebrates removing Joe Root
Joe Root, who scored 218 and 40 in the first Test, managed only six before falling to Axar Patel
Second Test, Chennai (day two)
India 329 (Rohit 161; Moeen 4-128) & 54-1
England 134 (Foakes 42*; Ashwin 5-43)
India lead by 249 runs
Scorecard

England's batting crumbled in the Chennai dust as India moved on course for an emphatic win in the second Test.

With the ball biting, fizzing and spitting off a rapidly deteriorating pitch, England had few answers against India's skilful spinners, slipping to 52-5 in response to the hosts' 329.

Ben Foakes provided admirable resistance with an unbeaten 42, saving a follow-on that probably would not have been enforced, before England were bowled out for 134.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ended with 5-43, while debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel and pace bowler Ishant Sharma claimed two wickets apiece.

Rohit Sharma, who made a sparkling 161 on day one, survived a stumping chance on 20 and overturned an lbw decision on 22 to end the second day 25 not out, taking India to 54-1 and a lead of 249.

For all of the debate over the suitability of the pitch, India have now scored 383 runs in 113.5 overs for the loss of 11 wickets.

Pitch imperfect?

Much will be made of the pitch and the question of when the exploitation of home advantage is taken to such a degree that it compromises the integrity of the contest.

On one hand, extreme conditions are part of the rich tapestry of Test cricket and overcoming them is the challenge of playing away from home. Is it any more difficult for England in Chennai than it was for India when they were dismantled in English conditions at Lord's in 2018?

On the other, should the surface - and therefore the toss - dictate the outcome to this extent? This pitch has offered excessive encouragement for the spinners, even for the subcontinent.

Whatever the rights and wrongs, the conditions provide context for the state of the match and it would be harsh to view this as another instalment in England's historical struggles in Asia.

In this extreme environment, India's batsmen are more adept at scoring runs, their bowlers more relentless in exploiting the assistance.

Yes, India won the toss, but they have also had Rohit's beautiful batting and Ashwin's mesmeric bowling, which England have not come close to matching.

India roar back

Even if India tailored the conditions following their chastening 227-run defeat in the first Test, they have still outplayed England for two days in the Chennai sun.

From 300-6 overnight, Rishabh Pant belted two straight sixes before running out of partners on 58 not out.

After Rory Burns was lbw to the third ball of the England innings, playing all around a straight one from Ishant, the spinners got to work.

Ashwin, with his subtle variations, had a sweeping Dom Sibley caught off the back of the bat, a tortured Dan Lawrence held a short leg and bowled Ben Stokes with a near-unplayable dipper that turned sharply to take off stump.

In between, the accurate Axar struck the biggest blow by having captain Joe Root top-edge one of his trademark sweeps.

It was only Foakes who delayed the India march and, when the tail was mopped up, Rohit picked up where he left off on Saturday to swiftly extend the lead.

Foakes and Stone a silver lining for England

While this might seem like a brutal reality check for England after a superb performance in the first Test, they can still take heart from the performances of two of their most inexperienced players.

Despite doing little wrong in his previous five Tests, Foakes is only playing because Jos Buttler has been rested, yet once again showed his class behind the stumps and his composure with the bat.

Faultless with the gloves on day one, he began day two with a lightning stumping to remove Axar, then would later arrive at the crease with England floundering.

With precise footwork and a solid defence, he was rarely troubled, steadying with Ollie Pope, who was equally unflustered for 22.

After Pope was caught down the leg side off fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's first ball in a Test in India, Foakes marshalled the lower order to end undefeated. A rare blemish came when he missed the clear stumping chance as Rohit charged at Moeen Ali.

Stone, in his second Test, impressed with his pace on day one. When England wanted to wrap up the India tail on Sunday morning, he was asked to rough up Kuldeep Yadav and Siraj, both of whom were both caught behind in the space of three balls to leave Stone with 3-47.

'England have just got to fight'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Cricket Social: "England have got to just fight. You never know, someone could do something remarkable.

"It looks like England will lose this game but try and take something into the next Test. Don't get too demoralised."

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe: "It's incredibly challenging on that surface for us. They have a skilled spin attack and it was a very good toss to win.

"There are some balls in the pitch that you might not be able to do too much about. In terms of commenting on the suitability of the pitch for a Test, that's for someone above me to say."

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on Channel 4: "All in all it was an incredibly tough day. The pitch was playing a few tricks. I just tried to stick to my gameplan. We have to apply ourselves in the second innings, back our defence and try to put pressure on the bowlers."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "There will be questions asked, in the wider game, about the suitability of this pitch for Test cricket. If cricket was played on this pitch all the time then there would be no need for five days."

  • Someone (Ian Botham i think) said years ago.

    "Do away with the toss,give the touring team the choice every game,you will soon get pitches that don't play to the strengths of the home team"

    • DogBreath replied:
      That's what happens in county cricket and it works really well.

  • I believe it is incompetence and not bias, but this is a case for neutral umpires when the norm is returned.

    • MajorityWorld Steve replied:
      agree

  • So hiding your bat behind your pad now constitutes playing a shot.

    Why do they keep changing the rules? I can't keep up!

    • 7p on Sad Ken replied:
      No. But nor did much of what we did😔

  • We can blame the pitch, we can blame poor third umpiring but the truth is India batted and bowled better. England looked out of its depth when batting. Good learning for England batsmen.

    India probably want more of the same! England need some inspiration from somewhere.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      I thought the Indian bowling was excellent today -especially Axar, who it seems was only picked to accommodate Kuldeep -I thought Axar was the much greater threat. Also Kohli made some excellent bowling changes (if some terrible reviews)

  • This match was lost with the toss, outstanding performance for India by the third umpire. What a disgrace, no wonder Root is fuming.

    • NINDY replied:
      It still would not change the out come of the game England can play spin😂😂😂

  • ...I’m old enough to remember as to why neutral umpires were introduced...solely because of what we’ve witnessed today and yes particularly on the sub continent. Having said we have been totally outplayed. Lawrence was batting as if he was a rabbit in headlights ...way out of his depth..return to Chelmsford pal

    • Grb replied:
      Can’t disagree with any of this

  • Poor bowling, batting and fielding. England didn't turn up this match. Inability to play spin is shocking.

    • Psychic Camel replied:
      This all starts with domestic scheduling. County cricked squashed in at both ends of the season making spin bowling ineffective in the conditions so any spinner a county uses is taught to bowl defensively. This means the batsmen don't get to play an offensive spinner on a turning track so when they're exposed to it in a test match they're like rabbits caught in the headlights.

  • It is quite literally the worst set of comments I have ever seen on the live bbc reporting app.

    On the same pitch Rohit has hit 161, Rahane hit a convincing 67 and England have not even managed to get Pant out yet in this match. In India’s second innings they have already scored nearly half the runs England scored in their first innings.

    Enough said.... embarrassing in many ways!!!

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      I wouldn’t call it embarrassing -owing to the pandemic England have had very little preparation and have picked players who haven’t had a match for months. It’s great that the series has gone ahead, and it’s great that the toss has been shared one a piece -as batting first has been a distinct advantage.

  • What's Stuart Broad's contribution to the game? Is he injured? He's hardly bowled and he was a like for like replacement for Jimmy Anderson.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      I take it he’s ill or perhaps injured -very odd that he batted below Leach and Stone

  • Bent umpires.

    Doctored pitches.

    Shame

    • Red Shell replied:
      Is that what you said when New Zealand were cheated out if the world cup final?

      Didn't think so.

  • Pitch made of a mix of play sand, B&Q compost and some vacuum cleaner dust.

    Great.

    • poppyrocketdog replied:
      B&Q compost. That would explain the lack of grass, nothing grows in that stuff.

  • Yet again Michael Vaughn proved right- Just because he is not a rose tinted everything England does is right happy chappy doesn't mean he isn't often right.

  • England apparantly have to take 24 wickets every match

    3 oh so poor / wrong decisions in this match - which would have given wickets

    Mike Gatting anyone?

    • Jonny replied:
      This is worse than anything Shakoor Rana did, in this case it's in plain sight what is going on.

  • This is not really Test match cricket is it?

    Umpires who don’t know the rules or ‘wilfully misapply them’ when India are batting.
    A pitch which is only designed to give one result.

    It’s like watching Rafa Nadal on clay play tennis against Donald Trump.

    Just pointless

    • Dips replied:
      Same as asking Windies or Sri Lanka to play the first test in early summer tests in a freezing cold green top up North.

  • We’ve shown just how dependent we are on Root & Stokes, and the folly of not retaining Bairstow - totally outclassed by a good Indian side in favourable conditions for them. Winning the toss was vital, Roheet has been sublime. Could be a long & tough series.

    • HimClicksPhoto replied:
      It’s “Rohit”

  • awful display by england today in every departmentb ...only matched by kohlis gob and the indian umpires

  • Yes great bowling by Ashwin. Thought Folkes applied himself well in an unbeaten knock. Good contact areas with the ball. His colleagues should take note.

  • Farcical umpiring throughout this test match.

    Credit to England for continuing with grace and humility. Footballers could learn a thing or two.

    • Red Shell replied:
      What like running on the pitch in the first test. Sour grapes.

  • There will be complaints about the pitch, but to me it’s a classic Indian turning strip. Yesterday Rohit kept dancing down to the pitch of the ball, which nullified the spin and meant he took the ball on the meat of the bat. I didn’t see the top 4, but Pope and Foakes used their feet well, looking comfortable against spin, whereas Stokes and Moeen stayed back, making every ball look dangerous.

  • Painful viewing for England fans, this match only really has one conclusion. Hard enough when you are playing an India side on their home turf looking to fight back, even harder when you are playing against the umpires as well.

    • tc replied:
      are the Umpires the reason Englands batting was shocking ????

