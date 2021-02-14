India v England: Ravichandran Ashwin hits century before tourists lose three wickets

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates
Ravichandran Ashwin hit 14 fours and a six in his 148-ball innings
Second Test, Chennai (day three)
India 329 (Rohit 161, Moeen 4-128) & 286 (Ashwin 106, Moeen 4-98, Leach 4-100)
England 134 (Ashwin 5-43) & 53-3
England chasing 482 to win
A century from local hero Ravichandran Ashwin heaped misery on England in the second Test against India in Chennai.

Ashwin made 106, sharing 96 with Virat Kohli, who scored 62, to take India to 286 in their second innings.

Given lives on 28, 56 and 70, Ashwin added a hundred to his first-innings five-wicket haul for the third time in his career. Only the great Sir Ian Botham has achieved such a feat more often in Tests.

Set a notional 482 to win on a pitch often exploding when the ball lands, England lost three wickets in the 19 overs possible on the third evening.

After Dom Sibley was lbw to Axar Patel, Rory Burns edged Ashwin to gully and nightwatchman Jack Leach survived only two balls to leave the tourists 53-3 at the close.

With so much time left in the game, a draw is out of the question, with the four-match series set to be level at 1-1 going into the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad that starts on 24 February.

India show the way

For two days, the pitch has been the subject of much debate - whether the excessive turn on offer from the beginning of the match is suitable for Test cricket.

Still, even accounting for the advantage the India gained by winning the toss, the main reason for their dominance on Saturday and Sunday was their superior performance, and they rammed home their advantage to give the conditions further context on Monday.

As well as England's spinners have bowled - Leach and Moeen Ali have shared 14 wickets - they have not been able to exert the same control as their India counterparts, with a loose delivery rarely far away.

With the bat, Ashwin and Kohli showed that run-scoring is possible - particularly against the older, softer ball - if batsmen can find a way to get in.

As if to emphasise England's shortcomings, Sibley had only three to his name when he tried to work Axar on the leg side and was palpably leg before.

Burns showed admirable intent in his 25 but made the mistake of closing the face on Ashwin to offer a leading edge, exposing Leach, who turned Axar to leg slip.

Ashwin delights home crowd

At the beginning of the day with India 54-1 and 249 ahead, their dominance was near total, but England were still able to reduce them to 106-6 through the bowling of Moeen and Leach and the brilliant wicketkeeping of Ben Foakes.

It was at that point that Ashwin, the man born in Chennai, joined Kohli, the skipper already showing greater focus than in the first innings when he was embarrassed by Moeen.

As Kohli showed solid defence, sweet timing and crisp footwork, Ashwin scored with greater fluency, sweeping regularly on the way to a half-century from only 64 deliveries.

He was dropped at slip off Stuart Broad by Ben Stokes, with Foakes missing a thick edge off the same bowler standing up the stumps. Ashwin also could have been caught and stumped off the same Moeen delivery, only for Foakes to fumble.

Kohli's dismissal, lbw, again to Moeen, was Ashwin's signal to push on. He was on 77 when joined by last man Mohammed Siraj and hurried through the 90s with a mighty slog-sweep for six off Moeen.

With the crowd cheering every delivery Siraj survived, there was an eruption when Ashwin edged Moeen to go to three figures and, after he was bowled by Olly Stone to become the last man to fall, there was further delirium when he removed Burns.

England battle on

So far behind after two days, England could do little more than hang in and hope to make improvements that will serve them well for the rest of the series.

Reprieves of Ashwin aside, Foakes has produced moments of brilliance with the gloves. In the morning alone, he played a part in Cheteshwar Pujara being run out from short leg then stumped Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to become the first England keeper to take three stumpings in a men's Test since 1968.

Off-spinner Moeen, playing his first Test since August 2019, has gradually found rhythm, although he and Leach have been consistently more expensive than the India spinners.

There appears to be concern over all-rounder Stokes, who has bowled only two overs in the match and was seen feeling his knee in the India first innings.

England can ill afford to miss so many chances - four in total with Joe Root's late drop of Siraj, even if that can partly be attributed to the fatigue of fielding for most of the day in the Chennai sun.

Dan Lawrence deserves credit for the manner he battled to 19 not out, while Root survived the closest of lbw reviews from Axar in the final over of the day.

  • India 615/20.
    English spinners 15/442
    England 187/13.
    Indian spinners 10/126

    You just can’t blame the pitch like Aggers keeps doing. The numbers don’t back it up!

  • Jonathan Agnew chewing his words right now, telling ICC to get involved and all sorts. Ashwin has shut him up and has shown that skill and quality is what is needed to be successful on a pitch like this. Everyone knows it's a tough wicket, but it's those who are the best who rise to the occasion.

    • tc replied:
      Regardless of anything else, if your a touring side youve no right to moan about the pitches. Dont tour if your going to moan.

  • Hey guys. Can someone tell me how Ravi Ashwin managed to score century on a pitch that is so poor for batting

    • Punter replied:
      Isn't it obvious?

      BCCI swapped the pitch when England were batting.

  • India robbed of Roots wicket, I’m going to spend all day moaning about it and make long list of people to complain to like a big girls blouse!

    On a serious note, great day for India, who thought we’d get a 4th day (I did), a number 8 scoring a test century on a supposedly unplayable pitch and Rory Burns not getting a duck!

    Jonathan Agnew, go lie down and please never get back up!

    • RSK replied:
      👍👍

  • Damn pitch. Errrrrr wait. No it was the umpires. Damn umpires. Errrrrr wait. Damn Indians.

  • Aggers, Vaughan and Waugh pipe down now with your pathetic childish rants!

    India have scored 600 runs on this, the match is going 4 days. England have been completely outclassed end of story!

    Umpiring has been a disgrace and Kohli needs to much more decorum but that's all!

    Get over it otherwise!

  • The way Ravi Ashwin & Virat played should give England hope that they can put up a fight. Thought Burns started with positive intent & hoping to see England play positively regardless of the result. Thats what test cricket is all about isn't it!!

    Also Vaughan mentioned that that there are little positives for England but good lord he is forgetting Foakes. Stunning demo of keeping skills!!

  • The moaning English fans have been proved to be pathetic whingers.

    Ashwin scores almost entire England's total on a 3rd day track on the SAME wicket, not the one to the Left or Right.

    What's proven is that England can't bat against spin, their fans are pathetic moaners, their pundits make poor excuses of incredulous proportions.

    This is a great test track, add India's 2 innings scores.

  • Oh come on How did Root survive that appeal when he was so obviously out LBW

  • He's a handy player, but could Ashwin do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke?

    • Jay replied:
      Probably not but who cares.

  • Let this one slip away at 106-6!

  • Looks like it is not just the India that is not getting the rub of the green over umpire decisions

  • What is the reason why Joe Root does not bowl more in this match. He is actually a pretty good spin bowler and he bowls it a lot quicker than the other spinners

  • Shows that the many silly comments spouted by some deluded England fans these past two days that the umpires were cheating & favouring the home side was clearly shown to be total nonsense when England got the umpiring decisions going in their favour today with Joe Root getting away with a plumb lbw & a number of Indian wickets falling to marginal umpires calls!

    • Harry replied:
      The question marks were all with the 3rd umpire

  • India have scored 600+ runs on this "minefield" and their No 8 has just posted 106. Tell me again Englands failure is all down to a poor pitch??

  • Kohli not exactly covering himself in glory this match. Refusing to walk when bowled, arguing with the umpire on the pitch. You wonder if India would have actually won down under if he’d stayed - this is like watching Australia not the magnificent India team that stood up to all that and beat them.

    • Dave replied:
      Such a shame to see a talented cricketer show such arrogance. He should take a leaf out of Root’s book - when the third umpire made his howlers earlier in the match, Root shook his head but just got on with it.

  • How bad is that pitch, Aggers?

    • Vikram replied:
      his article will magically disappear soon...English entitlement at it's worst.

  • India moan and cry even when they are way on top especially Kohli but then he didnt want to walk after being clean bowled LOL

  • Forget the hype about the pitch and accept England will lose matches. We are supposed to be building a team strong enough to challenge for the Ashes. Despite Australia being in some turmoil, I cannot see England success down-under. Any thoughts...?

  • Usual top order collapse again , some poor fielding and not the best bowling again from England. I’m sure Root should have bowled more overs, road was bowling well. The spinners not good though still not sure on Ali, Burns and Sibley ? our Spin bowlers don’t seem to have the same accuracy as India

