Olly Hannon-Dalby has taken 200 first-class wickets

Seamer Olly Hannon-Dalby has signed an extended contract, which will keep him at Warwickshire until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old has impressed in the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy in the past two years, taking 69 wickets in 17 games at 23.94.

Hannon-Dalby joined in 2013 and was part of the side that won the T20 Blast in 2014 and One-Day Cup in 2016.

"We tasted some great success in my early years," Hannon-Dalby said.

"And we've got a very exciting crop of players coming through who can push us towards more trophies in the near future. I'm very excited to know that I will be part of that."

Director of cricket Paul Farbrace, added: "Having been initially thought of as a white ball specialist, Olly took his chance to lead our attack in 2019, in difficult circumstances, and he hasn't looked back.

"He has quickly built a reputation as one of the best red ball bowlers on the county circuit and he has become a leader who always spends time supporting our younger fast bowlers."