Ireland's proposed spring tour of Zimbabwe was postponed because of the Covid-19 situation there

Ireland will meet South Africa and Zimbabwe in three-match one-day international series this summer.

Both series will form part of the World Cup Super League, with 10 qualification points up for grabs in each fixture.

They will host South Africa at Malahide in July before meeting Zimbabwe at Stormont in early August.

Three-game Twenty20 series are also scheduled against both sides, with Cricket Ireland still hopeful of confirming two T20s against Pakistan.

Before their home summer, Ireland will travel to the Netherlands in early June for three ODIs which will also count towards World Cup qualification.

Ireland have won just one of their opening six qualifying matches for the 2023 competition in India, having lost 2-1 away to England last summer before falling to a 3-0 series whitewash against Afghanistan last month.

Securing a top-eight finish in the league will secure automatic qualification.

After Ireland's spring tour of Zimbabwe was postponed because of the Covid-19 situation in the country, the two sides will meet in Belfast for their ODI series, which will be followed by three T20s at Bready.

The 12 white-ball fixtures will be played across three venues, and there is hope that a two-game T20 series against Pakistan will be added to the schedule, with talks ongoing between Cricket Ireland and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"The year 2021 is certainly full of optimism, but of course we can't ignore the great uncertainties still in the world," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"Our planning is trying to factor that in as much as possible. We need to plan for matches to proceed but with the background knowledge that circumstances might see further postponements."

Ireland summer 2021 schedule