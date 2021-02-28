Quiz: Higher or lower? Cricketers and their social media followers
India captain Virat Kohli is edging closer to 140 million followers on social media and is among the most popular people on the planet.
Cricketers are worshipped in India. But how do Kohli's team-mates and rivals measure up?
Try our higher-or-lower quiz to see if you know which of the world's best players have the biggest social media followings.*
Be warned - if you get one wrong, you might have to start again...
Quiz compiled by Joe Bradshaw.
*Instagram and Twitter followers combined. Figures correct at the time of publishing.