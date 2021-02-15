Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England captain Heather Knight made two before returning to make 51 not out

Tour match, Queenstown New Zealand XI 316-5 (50 overs): Dodd 91 (104), Halliday 79 (56) England 286-12 (50 overs): Wyatt 54 (42), Ecclestone 52 (48), Knight 51* (32), Green 5-56 New Zealand XI won by 30 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

England lost their final tour game before the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

A New Zealand XI piled on 316-5, with Natalie Dodd and Brooke Halliday - both in the White Ferns squad for the three one-day internationals starting on Monday - making 91 and 79 respectively.

England lost 12 wickets in posting 286 in 50 overs as they lost by 30 runs.

Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone and captain Heather Knight - batting for a second time - passed 50.

Without any cricket since the home summer, England were pushed by the same opposition in winning their first tour match by 20 runs on Sunday.

The New Zealanders have enjoyed a domestic season and a top five also including experienced internationals Hayley Jensen, Katey Perkins and Katie Martin were particularly harsh on seamers Kate Cross and Freya Davies, who each conceded more than eight runs an over.

Despite Wyatt's 54 from 42 balls, England found themselves 133-7 before Ecclestone made 52 from 48 deliveries, with Knight's hitting coming in the final 12 overs.

Claudia Green finished with 5-56 for the hosts.

The ODI series is followed by three Twenty20s starting on 3 March.