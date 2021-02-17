Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood previously had a stint with IPL side Chennai Super Kings

England fast bowler Mark Wood has asked to withdraw from Thursday's Indian Premier League auction in order to spend more time with his family.

Wood, 31, has just rejoined England on the tour of India after being rested for the first two Tests of the series.

If he had been selected by one of the eight IPL teams, he could potentially have been away from home until June.

Sixteen English players will be in the auction, while another eight have been retained by their franchises.

Wood's decision comes in the midst of scrutiny of England's policy of resting players during their winter tours to Sri Lanka and India.

All the other players who have so far spent time away from the Test side - Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow - played in the previous edition of the IPL in the autumn and will again feature in the next tournament, which runs from April to June.

Moeen Ali, who will be rested for the final two Tests in India, is due to be in the auction.

On Wednesday, coach Chris Silverwood apologised for the manner in which Moeen's departure from the India tour was confirmed.

England captain Joe Root initially said Moeen had "chosen" to go home, whereas his period of rest had actually been planned beforehand.

His decision to miss this year's IPL means Wood, who has a young son, will be available for England's home Test series against New Zealand in June.

Some England players could miss the two Tests if their IPL teams reach the latter stages of the tournament.

'Root being let down on selection' - Vaughan

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers & Vaughan show, former England captain Michael Vaughan said: "I don't think they've prioritised the four Test matches in India. I personally think England need the best team to play against the best Test match team in the world, in their backyard - and that's India.

"So far they've used 19 players in four games and I don't think it's possible to get consistency doing that.

"You look at the Moeen Ali situation and I feel for him because he was thrown under the bus.

"I think a lot of these decisions were made months ago rather than being flexible to the situation. I don't think they're getting it right, I feel like they're being a bit too clever and I feel for Joe Root. He's being let down and deserves his best teams to play against the best sides in the world.

"They have to go to Australia later in the year and get those Ashes back - it will all be judged on that."