Stirling has hit centuries in four of his last six ODIs including a knock of 142 against England last August

In-form Ireland batsman Paul Stirling says he is relishing the prospect of making his Pakistan Super League debut for Islamabad United on Sunday.

Stirling, 30, has hit four centuries in his last six one-day internationals.

While he has played in various T20 franchise competitions around the world, this will be Stirling's first time to play in Pakistan's tournament.

"I've been looking to tick this great cricketing nation off for a while now," said the Ireland opener.

"I'm excited to get going in what should be a brilliant competition."

Stirling's team-mates in the Islamabad United franchise includes England player Alex Hales plus Pakistan duo Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan and Australian international Fawad Ahmed.

"The PSL will be the most high-profile franchise competition I've been fortunate enough to participate in and I'm looking forward to seeing what it's all about," added Stirling.

"I remember watching, as a kid growing up, the test matches and ODIs in Pakistan, so to get the chance to play in two of those venues would be an amazing experience along with playing with and against some brilliant local and overseas talent."

Sunday's first match see Islamabad United take on the Multan Sultans.

"Hopefully, we can get off to a good start in the tournament on Sunday night and make it through to the knock out stages in Lahore further down the line, but that is a long way off just yet," continued the 30-year-old.

"Islamabad have a brilliant record at picking up trophies in their previous PSL campaigns, however, every new season you have to start again from scratch and perform."