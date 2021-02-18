Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Southern Vipers were the inaugural winners of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Southern Vipers start the defence of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy against Lougborough when the eight-team 50-over competition returns in May.

It will also be expanded as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's revamped women's domestic structure.

A new regional T20 competition starting in June also features the eight teams.

A total of 56 matches will be played in the two formats with a T20 finals day and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final both scheduled for September.

England Women are also set to host two international series across the summer, with fixtures to be announced shortly.

England player availability throughout the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the regional T20 competition will be determined by international selection.

A total of 41 players signed full-time professional domestic contracts for this summer in addition to the 17 centrally contracted England players.

Southern Vipers beat Northern Diamonds in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Edgbaston last September.

The competition was introduced after the coronavirus pandemic saw the original 2020 domestic schedule postponed until August.

It will continue to be named after England's 1973 World Cup-winning captain, but will be expanded as each of the eight teams face each other once in the group stage between 29 May and 18 September.

The team that tops the table after the group stage will advance to the final on 25 September.

The second and third-placed teams at the end of the group stage will meet in a play-off on 22 September. The winner of that match will progress to the final.

The new regional T20 competition will be split into two groups of four.

It will start on 26 June with three opening-round matches to be played as double headers with T20 Blast games at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and Headingley.

Emirates Old Trafford will also stage a double header on 9 July.

Finals day will be staged on Sunday 5 September with the best group winner progressing immediately to the final.

The semi-final will be contested by the other group winner and the best second-placed team.

Both competitions will also run alongside the women's version of The Hundred meaning 2021 is set to be the busiest year of women's domestic cricket.

"This promises to be a truly memorable summer," ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor said.

"The launch of women's regional cricket last summer - despite the challenges caused by the pandemic - was another significant step forward for our domestic game.

"We're now looking forward to seeing those regional teams play twice as much cricket this summer with the addition of the T20 competition."

Women's Regional T20 group draw

Group A:

Southern Vipers, Central Sparks, South East Stars, Loughborough Lightning.

Group B:

Northern Diamonds, Western Storm, Sunrisers, Thunder.