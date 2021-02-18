Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Curran will fly to India with the white ball squad on 26 January

All-rounder Sam Curran will not rejoin England's Test squad for the fourth test against India as planned because of the "logistical challenge" in getting him to Ahmedabad.

The 22-year-old was rested after January's tour of Sri Lanka.

He was meant to fly to India in time for the final match of the Test series and the limited-overs leg of the tour.

But that decision has been reversed in order to limit his possible exposure to coronavirus on commercial flights.

He will now travel on the private charter flight arranged to take the white-ball squad to India on 26 February.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: "Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March.

"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."