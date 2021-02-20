Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ishan Kishan made 173 inside 28 overs in a 50-over match on the day the India squad was announced

India have included three uncapped players in their 19-man squad for March's Twenty20 international series against England.

Mumbai Indians batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, 30, and Ishan Kishan, 22, plus Haryana leg spinning all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, 27, have been called up.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns, with fellow seamer Jasprit Bumrah rested.

The five-match series will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from 12-20 March.

Yadav averaged 40 in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL), making four fifties with a highest of 79 not out.

Former India Under-19 captain Kishan also recorded four fifties and averaged 57, with a top score of 99, before firing 11 sixes and 19 fours in a remarkable 173 off just 94 balls for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Saturday.

Last September, Tewatia equalled Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in one over of an IPL match, hitting five off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell against Kings XI Punjab.

Attacking wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, 23, who was dropped for the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour, returned to the squad after impressing in the opening two Test matches with an average of 56.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ishan Kishan (wkt), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.