The Hundred: New tournament to begin on 21 July with women's fixture at The Oval
The first match of The Hundred - a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on 21 July - will be live on BBC TV.
The same sides will feature in the first men's match a day later, also at the Kia Oval in London.
The remaining games in the month-long tournament will be double headers with men's and women's teams playing on the same day at the same venue.
The finals will both take place at Lord's on Saturday, 21 August.
Newly announced Manchester Originals signing Sophie Ecclestone said: "The thought of making history and potentially bowling the first ball of The Hundred is really exciting."
The inaugural season of the new 100-ball competition was delayed from the summer of 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hundred will be covered extensively across the BBC, including live television coverage of 10 men's games and up to eight live women's matches, including both finals and the women's opening game.
The men's Hundred squads will be finalised on Tuesday with the latest signings from the player draft announced throughout the day.
Tickets for The Hundred will go on sale to those signed up at thehundred.com through a priority window on 7 April, with general sale beginning on 21 April.
Fixtures in full
All matches double headers unless stated. Times BST.
- 21 July: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval (18:30)
- 22 July: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval (18:30)
- 23 July: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 24 July: Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)
- 25 July: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)
- 26 July: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 27 July: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 28 July: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 29 July: London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 30 July: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 31 July: Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)
- 01 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)
- 02 August: Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 03 August: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 04 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 05 August: Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 06 August: Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 07 August: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 08 August: Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 09 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 10 August: Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 11 August: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 12 August: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 13 August: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 14 August: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 15 August: Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 16 August: Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)
- 17 August: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 18 August: Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)
- 20 August: Women's and Men's Eliminator, Kia Oval
- 21 August: Men's and Women's Finals, Lord's