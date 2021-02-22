Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There are eight teams in the new competition with many of the world's best players set to feature

The first match of The Hundred - a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on 21 July - will be live on BBC TV.

The same sides will feature in the first men's match a day later, also at the Kia Oval in London.

The remaining games in the month-long tournament will be double headers with men's and women's teams playing on the same day at the same venue.

The finals will both take place at Lord's on Saturday, 21 August.

Newly announced Manchester Originals signing Sophie Ecclestone said: "The thought of making history and potentially bowling the first ball of The Hundred is really exciting."

The inaugural season of the new 100-ball competition was delayed from the summer of 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hundred will be covered extensively across the BBC, including live television coverage of 10 men's games and up to eight live women's matches, including both finals and the women's opening game.

The men's Hundred squads will be finalised on Tuesday with the latest signings from the player draft announced throughout the day.

Tickets for The Hundred will go on sale to those signed up at thehundred.com through a priority window on 7 April, with general sale beginning on 21 April.

Fixtures in full

All matches double headers unless stated. Times BST.