All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has played only three Tests for West Indies but 88 times across all three formats

Birmingham Bears have signed West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old, who played for Kent in 2018, will be making his second appearance in the Blast, having played in all of the world's top T20 formats.

He is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans.

Brathwaite remains best known for the four final-over sixes off Ben Stokes that won West Indies the 2016 World T20 final against England in Kolkata.

More to follow.