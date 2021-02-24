India v England: Axar Patel takes 6-38 as tourists fold for 112

Zak Crawley
Zak Crawley was one of only four England batsmen to reach double figures
Third Test, Ahmedabad (day one)
England 112: Crawley 53; Axar 6-38, Ashwin 3-26
India 99-3: Rohit 57*
India trail by 13 runs
England put in a feeble batting display to crumble to 112 all out at the hands of a dominant India on the first day of the third Test in Ahmedabad.

The tourists completely surrendered the advantage of winning the toss in the day-night Test, succumbing to left-arm spinner Axar Patel's 6-38.

Zak Crawley, returning after missing the first two Tests with a wrist injury, made an attractive 53 - as many runs as his team-mates combined.

Crawley was the second batsman to fall in a collapse of four wickets for nine runs, part of an overall slide of the last eight falling for 38.

On the day the world's biggest cricket stadium was officially opened, India were 34-2 in reply, with a wicket apiece going to Jofra Archer and Jack Leach.

Captain Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma for a third-wicket stand of 64, only for England to get the huge boost of Kohli chopping on off Leach for 27 just before the close.

Rohit remains unbeaten on 57, with India 99-3 and holding a golden opportunity to go 2-1 up with one match to play.

England crumble on biggest stage

The magnitude of this contest - perhaps England's most important overseas Test outside of an Ashes series since they won in India in 2012 - was only surpassed by the magnificent new 110,000-seater stadium.

In contrast to the hosts' three spinners, England chose three frontline pace bowlers, with Archer joining the reunited James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

As it turned out, there was enough encouragement for bowlers of all kinds to suggest both approaches had merit, but the make-up of either attack is almost immaterial because of England's horrible performance when batting conditions were probably at their best.

While there was turn, at least six batsmen were dismissed by deliveries that did not deviate as the timid and confused tourists were outskilled by Axar.

Later, when they came to field, England were visibly frustrated when decisions went against them, firstly when second slip Ben Stokes was adjudged to have grounded a Shubman Gill edge off Broad and, later, when the third umpire swiftly decided Rohit had avoided being stumped.

Axar runs through England

For all of the questions over England's rotation policy, this was their first-choice top six - Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence have been dropped, rather than rotated.

And while it can be said that Jonny Bairstow, the first to fall playing down the wrong line to Axar, was rusty after being rested for two Tests, Crawley missed the same amount of time with his injury and was infinitely superior to the rest, driving and clipping with sweet timing.

At 74-2, England were progressing well, only for Ravichandran Ashwin to crucially remove Joe Root, the captain going back to a full delivery that would have clipped leg stump.

Three overs later, Crawley was lbw to Axar in almost identical fashion to Bairstow and the rest of the innings was little more than a procession.

A befuddled Ollie Pope was bowled by Ashwin playing for turn, Stokes was leg before to one that Axar got to skid on and Archer - the start of England's long tail - was bowled by Axar.

Leach and Broad did all they could before Ben Foakes, who clung on for 58 balls for 12, was the last to be undone by non-turn, bowled making room to Axar.

India take control

After being humbled in the first Test, India roared back in the second and have taken control of the third with a performance befitting the pomp and pageantry that went with the opening of the new stadium.

With 40,000 spectators inside, perhaps the only things that went wrong from a home point of view were a couple of floodlight glitches that momentarily held up play.

Axar, in only his second Test, was metronomic with his accuracy, Ashwin's tricks were a constant danger and pace bowler Ishant Sharma marked his 100th Test by having Dom Sibley caught at second slip.

When India came to bat, England could not match their control with the ball, leaving Rohit to cash in with a mix of power and deft touches.

England's frustrations over umpiring decisions were perhaps misplaced - Stokes did appear to ground the catch off Gill - but the tourists were able to rally, with Archer having Gill miscue a pull and Leach trapping Cheteshwar Pujara leg before without scoring.

Kohli looked in ominous touch and was dropped by Pope at gully off Anderson on 24, only for Leach, the bowler when Rohit survived Foakes' swift glovework, to produce the sort of straight delivery that accounted for so many England batsmen.

'England don't seem to be improving'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "The England players don't seem to be improving and that is a concern.

"A lot of the batsmen have been in the sub-continental conditions for a number of weeks now and would have been facing lots of spin. Today they got done by a very clever left-arm spinner who kept bowling straight."

England batsman Zak Crawley: "We have very strong seamers and back our seamers on any surface. We didn't help them with the lack of runs but we can put that right in the second innings.

"Selection is above my pay grade but I think that was the way they were looking at it. If we had got more runs we could have helped our bowlers out a little bit more."

  • A few comments:-
    1) Well bowled Axar Patel and Leach
    2) Well batted Crawley
    3) Good to see Kohli walk :)
    4) Can the third umpire please take a little longer over making key decisions. He probably got the Stokes 'catch' and stumping at the end correct, but probably isn't good enough when he has multiple camera angles and zoom available. Too hasty and this must be looked at for the good of the game.

    • Maruts123 replied:
      Im not so sure on the last bit, it might be because its a new stadium and they might not have sorted out all the mini issues (like the lights turning off and all that), but pretty spot on!

  • Even I can tell that Stokes dropped that catch, and I have a guide 🐕

    • B-L Z Bob replied:
      Mr. Fatboy, this might be the comment of the day ..... lol.

  • Shocking display from England, yes the wicket turned but there was consistent bounce unlike the previous pitch

    • loveEU replied:
      In what way was the England performance shocking?

  • Being bowled out for 112 isn’t what you do when you win the toss and bat - apply yourself and get 300+ at least. Not a bad display with the ball though.

    Also, the third umpire is irritating some by not being more thorough - I don’t think he’s got any decision wrong, but it’s more a case of silencing any doubters. Just show us some more angles!

    • Veer replied:
      Pretty much spot on regarding the third umpire mate

  • Another pathetic display with the bat. Technically flawed. None of them have an even half decent basic defensive shot. Prod with hard hands around a planted front foot or go back to length deliveries. Attack consists of the sweep shot. As for the personnel choices. One spinner! We’re playing in India. They are not going to prepare a green top. Utterly incompetent team selection. 😞

    • AndyW replied:
      Batting on that pitch looked tough, the ball was spinning / not spinning / bouncing / not bouncing for the first few hours of the match. Plus their spinners are great bowlers, bowling really well on a pitch designed for their strengths.

  • I hope people complain about the boorish behaviour of Root and co. like they did with Kohli in the last match. Root taking out his frustation of playing only one spinner on the umpires.

  • Ho hum, here we go again & no blaming the pitch this time! Aside from Crawley, who did play well, that was fairly awful. I'm a bit disappointed Zak was asked to open, but Sibley was out so quick, I guess it didn't really matter. Still not convinced by YJB at 3, despite the fact he actually avgs well there, and Pope is right out of form (118 in his last 8). Impossible task from here, methinks!

  • 90% of England fans clearly stated (last match) “win the toss win the match”. What’s the excuse this time. 112 all out winning the toss and batting first is the issue. Everything else is noise. Lets not even go there on ganging up on the umpire on a clearly grounded catch which every English pundit said was grounded.

    • fatboyprop replied:
      Is the match over already?

  • I’m not sure which was the most embarrassing:
    England's collapse, Bairstow’s selfish referral or Swann’s narcissistic ramblings.

    • David McManus replied:
      Swann is in a league of his own when it comes to bad commentary

  • 2 questions
    Two questions
    1) Does Jonny Bairstow think he has a special personal review of his own against every decision - he seems to waste a review every single time?
    2) Anybody know what are the exact rules about suspending captains for slow over-rates ? Joe Root must be close - England have been abysmal recently

    • ashes sledger replied:
      Agree and how can it be Leach takes two minutes before he bowls his first ball? It is excruciating to watch

  • classic batting collapse by england...

    whats the excuse this time? pink ball not favouring batsmen? Well bowled Axar Patel though..

    • Ben Richards replied:
      Aye, a great display of slow bowling by Axar Patel; upstaging Ashwin is no easy task

  • It is about time younger cricket fans experienced what we had to go through in the nineties.

  • Absolutely disgraceful over rate from England 11.3!!!!. That's least half a dozen overs that have slipped into oblivion. If its not cheating your opponents it's certainly cheating those who were watching. No doubt there will be silence from the sainted commentators.

    • theRipper replied:
      I think England will be docked points in the championship not that its going to matter.

  • Is it just me, or was Joe Root's behaviour simply unacceptable to the umpires when two decisions did not go his way? Shocking! I really hope that he is banned from the 4th test to send the correct message about this sort of thing....by the way, I am an England fan!

    • topsyturvy replied:
      Absolutely. Total disgrace of player. Can't believe the English are this uncivilized. Should stay home if they are gonna do this while playing in a former colony. They still think they run the world lol

  • Very poor behaviour from Root and Broad today. I'd like to think neither will be coming home with their match fee.

  • Starting to get embarrassed by the BBC commentary staff and English players. Take a deep breath and see that the Stokes catch and the Rohit stumping are not out. Third umpire doesn't need to stroke the team's ego by going through the other angles if the first view shows obvious "NOT OUT" calls. Excuses are being made for terrible performances. The players crowding round the on-field umpire is poor

    • Perton66 replied:
      He does and should review all angles to dispel doubt. All TV umpires usually go for the belt and braces approach. Nothing wrong in investing time in getting it spot on. The fact that this is being debated on here shows that there is an element of doubt.

  • I think we (England) need more back room staff, there is not enough, more bowling "coaches" maybe a 12th man coach and also a coach for the coaches

    • Champ20ns replied:
      What about a coach for the coaches coaches?

  • Looking a really clever idea isn't it going into the match with four seamers on that pitch and only one recognised spinner ?

    Poor batting too, Geoffrey Boycott last seen in John Lewis looking at new TVs and crockery.

    • Perton66 replied:
      I think the reality is Bess isn't trusted. I guess we cold have thrown Virdi in (if he is still out there). I don't blame India for preparing this pithc. It takes the toss out of the equation as they couldn't risk a featherbed for 2 days . We have to accept the conditions and get on with it. THe third umpire needs to look at himself - where's the rush fella!?

  • England can't bat against the spinning ball...now they can't bat against the straight ball....they can't blame the pitch.
    No way was that anywhere near a 112 all out pitch - it was accurate bowling ( but nowhere near unplayable) and terrible batting.

    • liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is amazing how so many England batsmen were out when the ball hardly spun but instead when the ball went straight on

  • All I can say is well bowled India & batting 99-3 absolutely dispels the pitch myth comments. England were appalling in batting, fielding, selection & management. Only Crawley (who looks like a young Gower!) comes away with any England credit.

    • PETER B replied:
      Indeed Zak was tremendous. My memory stretches to Peter May and some of Crawleys drives were reminiscent of that wonderful player.

