Martin Guptill smashed eight sixes and six fours on his way to 97 off 50 balls in Dunedin

Second Twenty20, Dunedin New Zealand 219-7 (20 overs): Guptill 97 (50) Australia 215-8 (20 overs): Stoinis 78 (37), Santner 4-31 New Zealand won by 4 runs Scorecard

Martin Guptill fell three runs short of a third Twenty20 international century to help New Zealand to a thrilling four-run win over Australia in Dunedin.

The opener smashed eight sixes and six fours on his way to 97 off 50 balls as the hosts posted 219-7.

Australia rallied from 113-6 with Marcus Stoinis hitting 78 off 37 deliveries before he was caught off the penultimate ball of the game.

Victory for New Zealand sees them take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Boosted by their opening series win in Christchurch, the hosts lost Tim Seifert early before Guptill shared a 131-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson (53) in front of a sell-out crowd at University Oval.

New Zealand's bowlers looked set to wrap the match up quickly when Mitch Santner (4-31) reduced Australia to 113-6, dismissing both Ashton Agar and Mitchell Marsh for ducks in consecutive balls.

But the visitors rallied with powerful batting from Stoinis and Daniel Sams (41) as they attacked the short boundaries in a quickfire 92-run partnership.

The visitors needed 15 runs off the last over but James Neesham had Sams caught in front of the midwicket boundary with the first ball, before Stoinis, who needed a six and a four off the last two to win the game was caught after slogging to long-on.