Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan drew three and lost two of five games in the Bob Willis Trophy Central Group in 2020

Glamorgan will play two three-day warm-up games before the start of the Championship on 8 April.

They will face the students of Cardiff UCCE at Sophia Gardens from March 29-31 before taking on Somerset in Taunton on April 2-4.

Matthew Maynard's men will also play an intra-squad game as part of their preparations for the new season.

Glamorgan begin their official programme with a difficult game against Yorkshire at Headingley.

The pre-season matches will be played behind closed doors but may be streamed online, with no news yet from the Welsh government on the return of crowds to professional sport.

Plans for warm-weather training at La Manga resort in Spain have had to be cancelled for the second successive year, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting in March 2020 and preventing any county cricket before August.

"The squad have been working hard over the winter and are itching to get on the park," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"Somerset have shown over the last few years they are a very good red-ball team and it will be a real challenge, but it's one we're excited for.

"We've also had some really competitive internal fixtures over the last couple of seasons."

Glamorgan's players have been able to continue indoor winter training under public health regulations.

"Everyone's ready to get going outside, it's been a long winter indoors though we've been lucky enough to continue training indoors," vice-captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

"Hopefully with the good news about lockdown (easing) we're looking forward to getting going, so it'll be nice to get run-outs against Cardiff (universities) and Somerset."

Lloyd himself will be hoping to come through pre-season unscathed, after suffering a broken foot during a practice match in July 2020 which ruled him out of all five Bob Willis Trophy matches and half their T20 Blast programme.