India v England: Hosts win astonishing third Test in two days

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Jonny Bairstow
England have been bowled out for below 200 in five consecutive innings
Third Test, Ahmedabad (day two)
England 112 (Crawley 53; Axar 6-38) & 81 (Axar 5-32, Ashwin 4-48)
India 145 (Rohit 66, Root 5-8, Leach 4-54) & 49-0
India won by 10 wickets
Scorecard

England succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days of an astonishing third Test in Ahmedabad.

On a scarcely believable day when both sides collapsed and 17 wickets fell in two sessions, India completed the quickest Test win since 1935 not long into the final session.

England began the day with a thrilling fightback, turning India's overnight 99-3 into 145 all out.

But, faced with a first-innings deficit of 33, England were bowled out for 81 as India's spinners ran riot once again.

In a frenzied start to their second innings, England lost Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow within three balls - both bowled by Axar Patel.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root briefly calmed the raucous atmosphere but their dismissals in consecutive overs sparked a sorry procession to England's lowest Test total in India.

Spinners were responsible for every wicket to fall on the day - and 28 of the 30 in the match - Joe Root taking 5-8 in the first session, Axar 5-32 and Ravichandran Ashwin 4-48, including his 400th Test scalp.

India cruised to their target of 49 inside eight overs, an incredible game wrapped up before the floodlit conditions of a day-night Test could have an impact.

Victory gave India, who lost the first Test, an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with one match to play and ended England's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final this summer.

England blown away on wild day

If the first day of this Test was remarkable - England bowled out for 112 despite winning the toss - the second was one of the most incredible in recent memory.

Neither side got to grips with a turning pitch, at least not until India's chase when England were demoralised after their second feeble collapse of the game.

The 17 wickets fell in 53 overs for the loss of 127 runs, the match over with almost 30 overs remaining on the second day.

The fact Root, a part-time off-spinner, claimed such extraordinary figures showed the difficulties faced by batsmen. The spinners found extravagant turn but wickets often fell to deliveries that skidded on.

Although England's fightback brought them back into the contest, the skill and relentless accuracy of Axar and Ashwin proved too much for a side that also collapsed twice in the second-Test defeat.

Had England mustered another 100 runs India would have had a difficult chase.

Instead, under little pressure, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma cantered to victory in one-day mode to the delight of the crowd in the world's largest cricket stadium.

England's defeat in numbers

  • England lasted 476 balls across two innings - the fifth fewest in their Test history.
  • England scored less than 200 runs in the game for only the seventh time, and the third since 1904.
  • It is the eighth two-day Test since World War Two and England's first defeat inside two days since 1912.

First, India collapse

Having wasted winning the toss on day one, England's fightback with the ball gave them a route back into the contest.

Jack Leach, who removed India captain Virat Kohli in the final over on Wednesday, struck twice early on day two, bowling Ajinkya Rahane as he tried to cut trapping a sweeping Rohit Sharma lbw for 66.

Root then ran through the lower middle order.

Rishabh Pant was caught behind off Root's first ball before Washington Sundar and Axar Patel fell in the space of three balls to give the England captain figures of 3-0.

While it was Root's first five-wicket haul in Tests, it only added the questions over England's choice to pick one frontline spinner in Leach - a view compounded when Root opened the bowling in the fourth innings.

India collapsed from 114-3 to 145 as Leach finished with 4-48, but an impressive bowling performance was soon to be wasted by England's batsmen.

More to follow

  • Comment posted by bone_tram, today at 14:41

    As an India fan, I'm embarrassed. To produce a wicket which ends in less than 2 days is a joke and as a genuine cricket lover, it has ruined my week. Yes, I'm glad India won but this is ridiculous. Cricket fans just want to see some quality cricket from both sides for 4/5 days, BCCI should be embarrassed by this.

    • Reply posted by Red Shell, today at 14:42

      Red Shell replied:
      If England weren't completely inept this test would have gone well beyond 2 days.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:40

    Proves the old adage “Don't judge the pitch till both sides have batted.” Turns out IND couldn't bat on it either in the 1st innings! It's entertainment, I guess, but I don't think a pitch that produces a 2 day Test is going to be rated very highly be the officials. And it shouldn't be. Outplayed by IND again; no argument; but that wasn't a good advert for Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 14:52

      cynic replied:
      Except Sharma cruising to 49/0 and averaging 91 in this match? Just admit it. Our batsman are crap and can't play spin. And Root is our best bowler. I said before the series that this would happen.

  • Comment posted by FFC2, today at 14:41

    Well that is the final nail in the coffin of test cricket. If the authorities don’t clamp down on nations producing sub standard surfaces then that in my mind is the death of test cricket.

    Test matches shouldn’t be over with inside two days.

    Disgraceful.

    • Reply posted by Red Shell, today at 14:44

      Red Shell replied:
      England need to look at their sub standard batting line up first.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 14:44

    India cricket should apologise to every true fan of the game for allowing a test to be played on an atrocious pitch. 30 wickets in under 2 days play is not a fair test of bat and ball

    • Reply posted by Red Shell, today at 14:50

      Red Shell replied:
      hmmmm 49 without loss says don't blame the pitch XD

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 14:44

    Worst thing about a pitch that offers that much spin on day one is that spinners can continue bowling over after over without needing to be rested and the pitch will only gradually deteriorate more in their favour.

    I don't like flat batting tracks or green tops either, but both of those wicket types degrade over time and eventually bring other facets of the game into play.

    A farce and a shame.

    • Reply posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 15:19

      Bic bluffest wicket replied:
      If you watched England's dismissals in the first innings, most of those were from balls that didn't really spin.

  • Comment posted by Scribe, today at 14:41

    Had that been a game between two English counties there would have been a thorough review of the pitch. England have been stitched up and no credit at all to India.

    • Reply posted by sc5252, today at 14:47

      sc5252 replied:
      Agree. If I'd have produced this pitch I'd have been lucky not to have been fired. India are good enough without being given this sort of advantage....

  • Comment posted by Ramskill, today at 14:48

    India deserved the win - poor team selection by England, but when a part time spinner like Joe Root get the figures he did you have to seriously question the pitch.. a long way from anything acceptable for test cricket

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 15:05

      Pete replied:
      It wasn't a poor selection, the pitch should've handled seam bowling and spin... spinning like that from day 1... total joke

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 14:44

    Think I'll give the last test a miss because whatever the last two "games" have been they certainly haven't been test cricket. But maybe that is what the Indian authorities want to ensure the demise of test cricket and complete their dominance of the short format.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 14:53

      Bob replied:
      Because you lost, what a weak supporter

  • Comment posted by Captain Whacky, today at 14:46

    If I wanted to watch endless hours of spin I would have sat in front of the washing machine. A terrible advert for Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 14:54

      cynic replied:
      I sweep better than the English batsman every week in my kitchen!

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 14:43

    India will do anything to win...ANYTHING, and the ICC will just turn a blind eye and enjoy the cheque, cricket loses today 😔

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 14:50

      mike replied:
      agree... how dare India be better at bowling AND batting... ICC will probably turn a blind eye to this blatant cheating

  • Comment posted by lets talk about six baby, today at 14:46

    That’s not test Cricket.

    • Reply posted by ngc5139, today at 14:48

      ngc5139 replied:
      Actually it is.

  • Comment posted by Dr Hfuhruhurr, today at 14:45

    Never mind neutral umpires in test matches, how about neutral grounds men to prepare pitches?

    • Reply posted by will, today at 14:51

      will replied:
      When we visit again in 5 years, let's just offer 2 Tests to this developing Test nation?

  • Comment posted by coventrytom, today at 14:47

    Not a great performance from either side but the pitch has to be looked at, I’d be complaining if I turned up on a Saturday to play on it, let alone internationals!!

    • Reply posted by noname, today at 15:22

      noname replied:
      The pitch was just a pitch. If you don't like the pitch, why tour ?

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 14:42

    Until people like Jonathan Agnew change their mindset about cricketing cultures outside England, nothing is going to improve. England won the toss for god sake and yet they lost by 10 wickets!! 112 and 81 were pretty poor.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 14:49

      Locker TV replied:
      At least no one has posted “win toss win match” for this test 🤣

  • Comment posted by Big Mal, today at 14:47

    This pitch has made a mockery of Test cricket and also tarnished India's reputation. Why not just prepare spinning tracks from ball one and play Tests over 2 days and guarantee a result? Or perhaps prepare wickets that are a true contest between bat and ball designed to last 4 to 5 days enabling the better team to win or the lesser team the opportunity to fight valiantly for a draw.

    • Reply posted by Glencoyne, today at 14:50

      Glencoyne replied:
      Why is it always the pitch? Grow up and accept that this team is not good enough. This test is over in two days because we could not bat.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 14:49

    You have to ask questions about England's selection/rotation policy.
    In addition to the questions regarding batting against spin. Look at all the wickets that fell to spinners, including a part time Root...and we picked 4 seam bowlers? (Stokes, Anderson, Broad, Archer)
    England have done this in India before and yet we never seem to learn...scratching my head.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The rotation policy did not lose us the match. It was the inept batting against spin bowling that cost us

  • Comment posted by Kenbet, today at 14:43

    Not exactly an acceptable Test wicket!!!

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 14:40

    Absolutely rubbish.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 14:48

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Absolutely hilarious

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 14:44

    Nightmare pitch, team selection abysmal. But thanks to India for beating the Aussie in Brisbane😎

  • Comment posted by londonvir, today at 14:40

    It's just not cricket!

