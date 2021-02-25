Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Charlotte Edwards scored more than 10,000 runs in 305 international appearances for England

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been named the first female president of the Professional Cricketers Association.

Edwards - who led England to 2009 World Cup success in the 50- and 20-over formats - succeeds Graham Gooch, who took over from Andrew Flintoff in 2018.

The 41-year-old will continue to coach Southern Vipers and is expected to lead Southern Brave in The Hundred.

"I'm hugely honoured to be given such a prestigious title," said Edwards.

"It's an exciting time for women's cricket and I'm really excited about what I can bring to the role.

"I think the introduction of 41 new female members to the PCA has shown it's the right time to have a female PCA president, but I'm passionate about looking after the interests of the men's game as well in order to help cricket thrive as a whole.

"I've always followed what the PCA is doing for the game, and in particular the work of the Professional Cricketers' Trust, and I really do want to be as involved as I can be. The game has given me so much and now this is the perfect opportunity for me to give something back."