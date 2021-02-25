Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Akmal has scored 3,194 runs at an average of 34.34 in 121 one-day-internationals

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's 18 month-ban for failing to report corrupt approaches has been reduced to a year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 30-year-old was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees (£18,925).

The ban is backdated to when he was suspended by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee in February 2020.

Akmal will be free to play competitive cricket once he has completed a rehabilitation programme.

A three-year ban was originally imposed after he admitted to failing to report approaches made during the Pakistan Super League last year.

In July 2020 the ban was halved to 18 months on appeal.

Akmal, who made his Pakistan debut as an 18-year-old in 2009, has played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 84 Twenty20s.

He has had several disciplinary issues, including failing fitness tests and being banned for three matches in 2017 for criticising the then coach Mickey Arthur.

Akmal was recalled in 2019 after a two-year absence. He made a golden duck in his two most recent appearances, T20s against Sri Lanka in October 2019.