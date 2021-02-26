India v England: Was the Ahmedabad pitch that bad?

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments165

Graphic: 100 years since England last lost a Test inside two days - against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1921

Not since last week has a pitch caused so much debate.

At a time when Nasa has successfully landed its Perseverance rover on Mars, England might be thinking they would be better off playing India on the red planet.

If the tourists are saying little about the Ahmedabad pitch on which they were given a third-Test hiding, that has not stopped plenty of others from discussing its suitability for international cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was "awful" and ex-skipper Alastair Cook said the Test was "tough to watch".

Is the criticism fair, or just pointless spin?

What's all the fuss about?

Not only was it thrilling, compelling and, at times, downright bizarre, the third Test was also incredibly unusual.

Of the 2,412 Tests ever played, only 22 have finished inside two days and half of those were before World War Two, when pitches could be pretty moody. This was the shortest completed Test since 1936.

Twenty-eight of the 30 wickets fell to spin, which is a high ratio even for Asia, where spinners have taken roughly three for every two by pace bowlers since 2010.

Just two batsmen - England's Zak Crawley and India's Rohit Sharma - managed a half-century and only Rohit survived more than 100 deliveries across the entire match.

While it is fair to say these numbers are not solely down to the pitch - captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli admitted the batting from both teams wasn't up to scratch - the pitch certainly played a big part.

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell said the pitch had "taken the skill away from the players", with ex-captain Andrew Strauss going further, describing it as a "lottery".

There is perhaps no other sport where the strip of turf on which it is played affects the outcome as much as cricket.

Accusations of impropriety can be incendiary and trenchant views can often follow national lines.

Was the pitch in Ahmedabad a bad one? That depends on what you consider to be 'good'.

Was the pitch really that bad?

The debate surrounding the strip in Ahmedabad comes hot on the heels of the attention attracted by the pitch for the second Test in Chennai, which behaved similarly, if not to the same extent. It is also worth noting India managed more than 600 runs in that match.

Traditionally a 'good' Test pitch would be one that is seen to offer an even contest between bat and ball, with encouragement for bowlers of all kinds at various stages of the match.

However, a 'good' pitch does not have exclusivity when it comes to producing exciting Test cricket. Part of the challenge and attraction of the longest form of the game is the variety of conditions, with succeeding away from home in alien surroundings one of the great achievements.

There is also nothing untoward with teams, within reason, exploiting home advantage. India have found themselves on the wrong end of conditions in England in the past and probably will again at some point during their trip to the UK later this year.

The problem comes when conditions are pushed to an extreme, with batsmen or certain bowlers having such an advantage that the integrity of the contest is compromised.

Was that line crossed in Ahmedabad?

There were certainly times when it seemed like the spinners only had to roll their arm over and a wicket would follow. Without being disrespectful to Root's off-spin, the England skipper picking up five wickets for eight runs in 38 deliveries would suggest there was too much assistance for the slow bowlers.

Yet England were 74-2 in the first innings. India were 98-2 in their first and made 49-0 in their second to seal victory.

Scoring runs was a challenge, but perhaps made to look more difficult by the errors of the batsmen.

Graphic: Spinners v seamers in third Test: Spinners took 28 wickets at an average of 8.82 and seamers took two wickets at an average of 62

Is it just sour grapes from England?

It's important to state that England have not complained about the pitch. Not publicly, at least.

Asked if he thought the pitch was sub-standard, Root said: "It's a tricky one to answer. Every now and then you expect to deal with a surface that is quite challenging. It's not for players to decide if it's fit for purpose. That's up to the International Cricket Council."

Coach Chris Silverwood was similarly diplomatic when he said: "Whatever the pitch did or didn't do, India ultimately played better than us, but it probably pushed us to the extremes of what most of our players, if any, have experienced."

In some ways, the fact India have resorted to playing the past two Tests on pitches that have offered excessive turn is a backhanded compliment to England.

The first Test, on a pitch not nearly as helpful to the spinners, was won handsomely by the tourists, who made 578 in their first innings. Faced with the prospect of a first home series defeat in nine years, India reverted to what they know best.

"It seemed a normal pitch to me. I don't see anything the pitch did," said Rohit, who reiterated Kohli's view that the batsmen on both sides were as much to blame as the pitch.

While criticism has come from the likes of Vaughan and Strauss, the pitch has been defended by India legend Sunil Gavaskar, who said "real batsmen" would have found a way to score runs.

However, former India players VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh both said the surface was not ideal, while World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh tweeted he was "not sure" if it was good for Test cricket.

View more on twitter

Will anything be done about the pitch?

The closest Silverwood came to suggesting England would formally complain about the surface was saying he and Root would discuss their options.

The task of evaluating a pitch and the outfield falls to the match referee, who has six ratings to choose from. Three of those - 'below average', 'poor' and 'unfit' - result in a venue being issued with 'demerit points', which, when accumulated, can result in a ground being suspended from hosting internationals for up to two years.

Since 2019, seven Test pitchesexternal-link have been given a below average rating, resulting in one demerit point each. In the same time period, one pitch - the Wanderers in Johannesburg - received three demerit points for a poor rating, while nowhere has been deemed unfit (five demerit points).

With a total of five demerit points needed over a five-year period to trigger a one-year ban, it seems like a ground would have to get the pitch badly wrong on a pretty consistent basis to run the risk of a suspension.

When you also consider that pitch penalties do not affect a team's standing in the World Test Championship - unlike points deductions in domestic cricket's County Championship - the consequences for any nation or ground producing a sub-standard surface are minimal.

What now?

The fourth and final Test of the series, starting on Thursday, will again be played in Ahmedabad.

With the series still alive and India needing to avoid defeat to secure their place in the World Test Championship final, it seems fanciful for England to expect hospitality.

Even if there is not as much help for the spinners, the ball will surely turn, meaning England must arrest an alarming batting decline that has seen them return a total of 669 runs in their past five completed innings.

They must also decide how best to restrict the India batsmen on such pitches.

Despite his 5-8 first-innings performance in the third Test, the tourists must be cautious about expecting too much from Root's bowling, so that may mean a recall for off-spinner Dom Bess, who was dropped for the second Test and overlooked for the third.

Diplomatic they may have been, but England have been dragged into a spin war. They have little time to decide how they pitch their response.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

166 comments

  • Comment posted by claretvolcanoes, today at 09:22

    The pitch was awful. Neither side got 150 in the full 3 innings played. Spinners took 28/30 wickets in match and seamers did not bowl a single over in the second innings. I saw India comparing it to the pitch Broad took 8-15 on vs Aus at Trent Bridge accusing us of double standards with English green tops. In that match we scored 391- 9 dec and Australia got 250 + in 2nd innings. Lousy comparison

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 09:36

      lord obez replied:
      This is why test cricket is best played in england. Variety of conditions are available and the very best players succeed. You only have to look at Warne and Murali to see why England is the best place to play test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, today at 09:23

    It’s fairly obvious what happened.
    England won the first test which spooked India, who have subsequently ensured that the pitches since are unplayable.
    Of course every home nation is entitled to do so, but in this instance it has come at the cost of entertaining cricket being played.

    I was really looking forward to watching it over the weekend, shame!

    • Reply posted by atherton, today at 09:28

      atherton replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 09:23

    A test match that last less than two days with neither side scoring 150 in any innings clearly points to a sub-standard pitch with part time bowler Root taking 5 for 8 best summing it up. I get it that the home team will always prepare a wicket to suit their strengths but this is ridiculous. It's not in the interests of cricket and the paying public have been massively short changed.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 10:00

      Eye_Said replied:
      Exactly. If a county kept doing this, match after match, they'd be in serious trouble

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 09:25

    When bowling sides open with spinners, something is badly wrong. The pitch was awful! In preparing the wicket India put winning above the good of the game, and turned it into a farce.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:29

      Leaguefan replied:
      No, it’s called understanding the game and conditions.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 09:31

    India created a day 5 pitch on day 1 . It was a deliberate tactic and it worked.

    It was winning plan ...but it’s just not cricket !

    • Reply posted by View from a University City, today at 10:00

      View from a University City replied:
      I see Indian correspondents say that we produce green seaming pitches over here so that's the same. No it isn't!! After a couple of sessions our pitches flatten out and are good for batting

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 09:24

    Spinning pitches or seaming pitches doesn't really matter. What matters is a a fair contest between bat and ball. Which means a test of five days.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 09:24

    Clearly the pitch was not acceptable for the simple reason that it did not give a realistic hope of the match lasting 5 days which after all is what Test cricket is supposed to be all about. Having said that England really were awful with their batting techniques. Let's hope they show a bit more backbone for the fourth test!

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 09:25

    The pitch shouldn't be that bad. Full stop.
    These games are being shown on terrestrial TV in the uk for the first time in ages and this farce does Test cricket no favours what so ever. Whoever wins.

  • Comment posted by SaintG, today at 09:19

    A backhanded compliment is exactly what it is. We beat India fairly on a fair pitch. The BCCI didn’t like that, so have made conditions difficult to the point that India even struggled themselves. Yes we were outplayed, but for a day 2 pitch, that just isn’t cricket. Unless countries are penalised it’s gonna keep happening unfortunately. At least in England, pitches flatten out from day 2 onwards

    • Reply posted by Dips, today at 10:00

      Dips replied:
      Headingley 2000 West Indies lost by an innings and 39 runs with England batting once scoring 272. Match over within 2 days. No outrage, no complaints, no calling on the ICC, happy England fans with the win.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 09:22

    A truly disgraceful pitch prepared by India for this test. A flagrant breach of the unwritten rules of sportsmanship that cricket relies on. If the ICC fail to punish India properly we should refuse to play them. And unless we get a proper pitch for the next test our team should come home. WG Grace turning in grave.

    • Reply posted by atherton, today at 09:29

      atherton replied:
      Is that the W G Grace who continued batting after being clean bowled?

  • Comment posted by 617 Lincoln , today at 09:33

    To be fair there's better pitches prepared by part time groundsman in local cricket throughout the UK who do it for the love of the game, a free tea and a couple of beers in the clubhouse,,

  • Comment posted by claretvolcanoes, today at 09:30

    I see the fine Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah has asked to leave the bubble for personal reasons and won’t playing the 4th test.
    He knows what’s coming- another dust bowl for Axar and Ashwin and he doesn’t want to stand in the heat for too long and not get a bowl.
    Never mind Jasprit you will be needed in England or India won’t have a chance - Lol

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 09:29

    If a county side had produced a pitch like this they’d have been deducted points and warned. Made a farce of the game. Very disappointing from India.

  • Comment posted by Pau, today at 09:30

    If both sides had batted better then that pitch would still most likely have resulted in a three day test - one demerit point as a shot across the bows would suffice.

    England picking 4 seamers read it wrong which is much more concerning.

  • Comment posted by will, today at 09:37

    Comes to something when Yuvraj Singh is the voice of reason.

    I would have more wickets than Murali if I bowled on wickets like that every week.

    Can we send aid to the BCCI? They must be short of a few quid if that is the sort of pitch they prepare?

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 09:32

    Clearly a poor pitch. But given how the pitches have performed and been prepared so far this series. How dense can Joe Root and the coaching staff be to think picking 1 front-line spinner on that pitch is clever. If Moeen, Bess and Leach had bowled the majority of the overs in that last session on the 1st day it couldve been a victory. India got a head start at 99/3 and the game was already over.

    • Reply posted by nuttydannygw, today at 09:52

      nuttydannygw replied:
      Pink ball that was swinging all over the place in the days before, according to a post match interview with Root.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Verde, today at 09:36

    For many years Test teams suffered the results of partisan umpires. This was solved by an international umpires who were regularly assessed and had the confidence of the ICC. If the authorities brought in a panel of senior groundsmen to help local groundsmen prepare test match pitches, away teams would have far more confidence knowing the pitches had not been dictored

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 09:26

    It’s both. Pitch too dry to start a game with and we can’t play spin. Put the two together and you have a two day test match.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 09:34

    At least with seamers you have to rotate bowlers. Ashwin and Axar could've bowled all day on a pitch that was only going to get worse.

    The correct team for the 3rd test was 2 spinners, an all rounder who can bowl a bit of spin, a batting wk and 7 batsmen. That's not balanced.

    • Reply posted by View from a University City, today at 09:57

      View from a University City replied:
      You can make a case to only play 1 seamer in the last test. Let Stokes open the bowling with Anderson and play Bess, Leach and one of the young spinners if they are still out there. Archer just going through the motions again, I'm afraid. Will become a 20/20 show pony in time

  • Comment posted by Sartois, today at 09:30

    To be honest, any pitch where the match is over in 2 days isn't fit for match play. It doesn't make any difference whether it's designed for spin bowlers or quick bowling, it's obviously so heavily skewed to one extreme that it's just good enough really.

    • Reply posted by Sartois, today at 09:33

      Sartois replied:
      Just not* *sigh*

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC