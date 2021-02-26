Stirling has hit centuries in four of his last six ODIs including a knock of 142 against England last August

Paul Stirling dominated Friday's Irish Cricket Awards ceremony just as he has dominated bowling attacks in his Ireland shirt in recent times.

After four centuries in his last six one-day internationals, the 30-year-old was an automatic choice for the men's international player of the year award.

But he also picked up the Ireland men's player of the decade honour which he said came as a surprise to him.

"There have been so many great names there over the last decade," he said.

"To come out on top of that, I'm not quite sure but I'm delighted to receive the award."

Stirling's 'outstanding strike rate'

Kevin O'Brien's sensational innings which helped Ireland stun England at the 2011 World Cup would have marked him out as an early favourite to land the honour but Stirling's consistency over the last number of years and ability to score quickly has made him the most influential player in the squad.

"He has an outstanding strike rate which gives the team the best chance of being successful against the top nations," said former Ireland players Peter Gillespie, Alan Lewis and Andrew White, who adjudicated on the player of the decade award.

Stirling's greatest mental attribute appears to be a complete absence of any complacency despite his incredible run of form for Ireland.

"I would always be one of those who feels lack of form could just be around the corner," added Stirling at the awards, which took place virtually because of the global pandemic.

"I always feel they'll be some 16-year-old in Ireland who is going to come and take my spot so I'm always thinking tomorrow's game or the next series is absolutely vital."

With the Ireland women's team unable to play any international fixtures at all in 2020 and early 2021 because of Covid-19, a women's international player of the year was not presented but Kim Garth was announced as the country's international women's player of the decade.

"Kim debuted at 14 years of age, and finished the decade with the highest batting average by an Irish player in T20s, and the best bowling average over the past decade in ODIs for Ireland women," said judges Carrie Archer, Miriam Grealey, Barbara McDonald and Rob O'Connor.

Roy Torrens' death last month was an immensely sad occasion for Irish cricket and wider sport on the island

Torrens wins outstanding service honour

Internationals Simi Singh and Laura Delany picked up the inter-provincial player and Super Series player awards while Strabane cricket stalwart Peter Gillespie joined Caitriona Beggs and Jimmy Boucher (posthumous) in being inducted into Irish Cricket's Hall of Fame.

The most emotional award of the night was the outstanding contribution and service to Irish cricket honour given to Roy Torrens, who died last month.

Roy's great friend and former Cricket Ireland president Robin Walsh accepted the award on behalf of the popular North West man's family.

"Joan and the girls are absolutely honoured," he added.

"Roy was an icon, there was no doubt he was one of the greatest figures in Irish cricket - in fact, I could give you an argument why he was the greatest all-round figure in Irish cricket."

There was further success for the North West as Bready Cricket Club picked up the spirit of cricket award after providing huge support to elderly and vulnerable residents in their community during the pandemic.

ITW IRISH CRICKET AWARDS 2021

ITW International Men's Player of Decade: Paul Stirling

Hanley Energy International Women's Player of the Decade: Kim Garth

ITW International Men's Player of the Year: Paul Stirling

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Men's Player of the Year: Simi Singh

Arachas Super Series Player of the Year: Laura Delany

Tildenet Club of the Year: Limerick Cricket Club

O'Neill's Club Male Player of the Year: John Anderson

O'Neill's Club Female Player of the Year: Alana Dalzell

Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame inductees: Caitriona Beggs, Peter Gillespie, Jimmy Boucher (posthumous)

Gibney's Outstanding Contribution and Service to Irish Cricket: Roy Torrens

Clear Currency Volunteering Excellence Award: Michael Hickey

Techfynder Cricket Official of the Year: Ian Houston

Shapoorji Pallonji Outstanding Contribution to Coaching: Brian O'Rourke

Turkish Airlines Special Jury Spirit of Cricket Award: Bready Cricket Club