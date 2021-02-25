Chris Woakes leaves England's tour of India as part of rotation policy
Chris Woakes has left England's tour of India as part of England's rest and rotation policy.
The Warwickshire all-rounder has not played a match despite being included in squads in South Africa, Sri Lanka and now India this winter.
The ECB say Woakes, 31, is returning home as scheduled before the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
England succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days in the third Test on Thursday.
Woakes missed out on selection in Sri Lanka due to being in close contact of Moeen Ali, who tested positive for Covid-19.
England's policy of resting players during their winter tours has been scrutinised, and former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Joe Root has been let down by the selection policy.