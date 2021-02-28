Pakistan Super League: Game postponed after Fawad Ahmed Covid test
Monday's Pakistan Super League game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been postponed after Islamabad's Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.
The 39-year-old Australia leg-spinner tested positive and went into isolation on Saturday.
Islamabad said the rest of the squad and backroom staff tested negative.
The match - scheduled to start in Karachi at 14:00 GMT - has been moved to Tuesday at 14:00.
The 2020 edition of the PSL was suspended at the play-off stages in March following an outbreak of the coronavirus and completed in November.