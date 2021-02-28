Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marcus Trescothick retired from first-class cricket in 2019

Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick is among three 'elite' coaching appointments made by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Trescothick, 45, who made 5,825 runs in 76 Tests, becomes batting coach.

Former England seamer Jon Lewis will assume responsibility for fast bowling, with ex-New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel in charge of spinners.

The three will work across all England men's teams, from age-groups to the Lions and senior sides.

Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe remain as the assistant coaches to head coach Chris Silverwood.

Trescothick leaves his post as Somerset assistant coach to effectively replace Mark Ramprakash, who left in 2019.

England have used several short-term consultants since then, including former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis on this winter's tour of Sri Lanka and ex-England batsman Jonathan Trott during the current series in India.

Patel and Lewis are currently in India, with Lewis helping fill the void left by Silverwood's promotion after Trevor Bayliss stepped down as head coach in 2019.

Former Gloucestershire bowler Lewis, 45, played one Test and steps up from his role as England Under-19 head coach.

He will be replaced by Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson, who departs Nevil Road.

Off-spinner Patel, 40, played 24 Tests for New Zealand and took 473 wickets in 124 first-class matches as Warwickshire's overseas player.

England are without a full-time wicketkeeping coach after Bruce French retired in November.

Former England players James Foster and Chris Read have shared a consultancy role on the tour of India.