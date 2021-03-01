England's Tammy Beaumont moves to top of ODI batting rankings
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
England opener Tammy Beaumont has become the leading one-day batter in the world for the first time.
The 29-year-old moved up five places in the International Cricket Council standings after making 71, 72 not out and 88 not out in the 2-1 series win in New Zealand.
Australia captain Meg Lanning drops to second.
England's Nat Sciver climbed to 10th in the batting rankings and fifth in the all-rounder standings.
She scored 96 runs and took five wickets in the series.
England and New Zealand will play a three-match Twenty20 series starting on Wednesday at 02:00 GMT.
The first two matches in Wellington will take place behind closed doors after a new lockdown was introduced in the country to limit the spread of coronavirus.
A decision has not been made on whether fans can attend the final game in Tauranga on Sunday.
