Beaumont has scored 2,618 runs at an average of 45.13 in 74 ODIs since her debut in 2009

England opener Tammy Beaumont has become the leading one-day batter in the world for the first time.

The 29-year-old moved up five places in the International Cricket Council standings external-link after making 71, 72 not out and 88 not out in the 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

Australia captain Meg Lanning drops to second.

England's Nat Sciver climbed to 10th in the batting rankings and fifth in the all-rounder standings.

She scored 96 runs and took five wickets in the series.

England and New Zealand will play a three-match Twenty20 series starting on Wednesday at 02:00 GMT.

The first two matches in Wellington will take place behind closed doors after a new lockdown was introduced in the country to limit the spread of coronavirus.

A decision has not been made on whether fans can attend the final game in Tauranga on Sunday.