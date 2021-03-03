Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Karachi Kings won the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Super League has been suspended after seven cases of coronavirus were reported.

England batsman Tom Banton, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, said he was "feeling OK" after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The decision to halt the Twenty20 competition was made after a meeting between PSL officials and team owners.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount," said the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB said it would "immediately focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants", as well as arranging repeat tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

This year's Pakistan Super League started on 20 February.

The 2020 edition was suspended at the play-off stages in March following an outbreak of the coronavirus. It was completed in November.

Banton, who has scored only nine runs in two games in this year's PSL, was not included in England's T20 squad for the series against India starting on 12 March.